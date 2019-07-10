ReversingLabs Appoints Angiras Koorapaty as CFO and Tyson Whitten as VP Global Marketing to Support Company’s Continued Growth

ReversingLabs capitalizes on emerging security trends in support of customer acquisition and revenue goals with two management hires

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leading provider of enterprise-scale file analysis, threat hunting, and malware intelligence solutions, has named Angiras Koorapaty its Chief Financial Officer and Tyson Whitten its Vice President of Global Marketing.



“As two world-class executives with decades of experience, Angiras and Tyson bring extensive records of success to ReversingLabs combined with a unique mix of strategic experience and cybersecurity industry expertise from high-growth and startup environments,” said Mario Vuksan, ReversingLabs CEO and co-founder. “Their strong leadership and expert guidance will be instrumental in fueling the next stage of our growth and enabling us to further our mission of providing destructive object insights into every associated malware file, location and threat with the speed, accuracy and scale required for today’s digital enterprise.”

Angiras Koorapaty brings more than 25 years of experience collaborating with senior management teams and boards, leading finance and administration at many startup and growth stage technology companies with substantial international operations, including Visual IQ, (acquired by The Nielsen Company), NitroSecurity (acquired by Intel/McAfee), Core Security Technologies, Webhire (acquired by Kenexa Corp./IBM), and Corechange (acquired by Open Text Corp.). His experience includes equity and debt financing, leading merger and acquisition processes on both the buy and sell sides, building teams and business infrastructure to support rapid growth in a capital efficient manner, and ultimately, contributing to significant value creation for all stakeholders.

Tyson Whitten is a seasoned marketing executive with more than two decades of security experience at high-growth companies, and joins ReversingLabs from CA Technologies (acquired by Broadcom Inc.), where he led global marketing for its Layer 7 API Security business unit, driving double digit annual growth. Whitten has also held various leadership positions at security companies Guardent (acquired by VeriSign) and SecureWorks where he managed market leading product and service line offerings.

Both executives will drive ReversingLabs continued customer acquisition and revenue growth. Koorapaty will be responsible for ReversingLabs global financial, human resources, and legal operations. Whitten will lead all aspects of global marketing including go-to-market, brand, demand generation, field marketing, product marketing, partner marketing, and content marketing.

“ReversingLabs technology is trusted by many of the world’s leading antivirus and security vendors, government agencies, and commercial enterprises,” said Koorapaty. “The company has a strong foundation to build on, and I look forward to focusing the ReversingLabs team on value creation and building a business for the long-term.”

“Malware continues to evade enterprise security teams, and is experiencing explosive growth and increasing sophistication,” said Whitten. “With the industry’s fastest object analysis and largest authoritative malware reputation repository of more than 8 billion files, ReversingLabs has a unique opportunity to protect and bridge the new digital enterprise in a way no one else can, delivering cross functional threat insights, often missed across operations, threat intelligence, IT and DevOps teams.”

Joining ReversingLabs in December 2018 and February 2019 respectively, Koorapaty and Whitten are based in ReversingLabs US headquarters in Cambridge, MA.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps organizations to find and neutralize the enemy within. Providing advanced malware analysis and insights into destructive files and objects, ReversingLabs addresses the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware. ReversingLabs has become an essential threat solution across the most advanced security companies in the industry, while supporting all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

Our automated static analysis and file reputation platform delivers the fastest and most accurate insights in the industry, finding hidden malware across every file, location and threat armed to destroy enterprise business value. We maintain the largest repository of malware and goodware in the industry of more than 8 billion files and objects, and are the only vendor to speed analysis of files in milliseconds. ReversingLabs seamlessly integrates at scale across the enterprise with connectors that integrate with existing security investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

