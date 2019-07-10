Dairy Council of California Celebrates 100 Years of Successfully Elevating the Health of Children and Families in California and Beyond

Empowering Communities With Emerging Nutrition Science and Education Resources

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, a quasi-state government nutrition education organization, proudly celebrates its 100-year anniversary. While the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to elevating the health of children and families in California, it is evolving well beyond its nutrition education curriculum to focus on empowering community advocates to make an even bigger difference.

“We are proud of our rich history as champions for children’s health and advocates of nutrition education to support community health,” said Tammy Anderson-Wise, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “On behalf of California dairy farmers and processors, for the past 100 years Dairy Council of California has elevated the health of children and families in California and beyond by providing them with important nutrition education resources to make healthy eating easier.”

Dairy Council of California Celebrates 100 Years: Dairy Council of California Celebrates 100 Years of Elevating the Health of Children and Families in California and Beyond

Founded in 1919 by dairymen Sam Greene and Chester Earl Gray, Dairy Council of California’s efforts originally focused on educating the public on the nutritional value of dairy foods, which led to the introduction of milk into schools as a solution to improving children’s health. Since then, Dairy Council of California has continued to lead as experts in nutrition with science-based classroom curriculum centered on nutrition education; Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies to help children understand where their food comes from; and nutrition programs to empower educators, health and wellness providers and community leaders with the knowledge, resources and support to teach children and families how to make healthy eating easier. Through its nutrition resources and programs, Dairy Council of California has educated more than 100 million people.

Today, Dairy Council of California empowers more than 4 million schoolchildren and families each year to live healthfully through healthy eating habits.

“The true success of Dairy Council of California comes from partnerships,” said Anderson-Wise. “In the coming years, through strong partnerships and collaborations, we will have more opportunities to educate and empower people to embrace healthy eating habits, which can improve their lives and ultimately foster healthier communities.”

To remain successful for another 100 years, Dairy Council of California will continue leveraging Trends, a powerfully effective tracking system that monitors and assesses current food and nutrition trends. Through Trends, Dairy Council of California can respond to the current environment of nutrition and anticipate where food trends are headed, giving foresight to address topics using the latest in nutrition research and science.

“We live in a culture that is fast-paced and ever changing,” said Anderson-Wise. “By staying current on the latest in nutrition research and focusing on topics that matter, Dairy Council of California is well-positioned to carry out its cause, advocating for children’s health through nutrition education for another 100 years.”

Learn more about Dairy Council of California’s rich history, programs and resources at HealthyEating.org/100years .

About Dairy Council of California

For a century, Dairy Council of California has empowered stakeholders, including educators, health professionals and communities, to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Funded by California's dairy farm families and local milk processors and under the guidance of California Department of Food and Agriculture, Dairy Council of California's free science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs and online resources reach millions in California and throughout the United States. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bonachea

Communications Manager

Dairy Council of California

916.633.3935

RBonachea@DairyCouncilofCA.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.