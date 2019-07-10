Sutter Health and Blue Shield of California Renew Agreement, Extending Their Network Relationship in a New Multi-Year Deal

/EIN News/ --

Blue Shield of California and Sutter Health have signed a new multi-year agreement giving the nonprofit health plan members uninterrupted access to Sutter’s integrated network in Northern California.



While the current agreement doesn’t expire until the end of this year, the two organizations were able to renew their contract to extend the network relationship with a new multi-year contract.



Blue Shield of California members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual or Medicare Advantage plans that currently have in-network access to Sutter providers will continue to enjoy their services without interruption.



“At Blue Shield, our members have the choice to get great care from a wide range of in-network medical providers across the state,” said Paul Markovich, President and CEO at Blue Shield. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Sutter Health to give our members access to their integrated network.”



“Sutter Health and Blue Shield of California’s early contract renewal is great news and provides certainty to tens of thousands of Northern Californians that they will continue to have access to Sutter Health’s integrated network of hospitals, physicians and other providers,” said Sutter Health President and CEO Sarah Krevans. “Our goal is to always deliver health care to our patients that is safe, personal, affordable and accessible.”



About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is more than 60,000 people strong, thanks to our integrated network of clinicians, employees and volunteers. Grounded in our not-for-profit mission, our team members partner to provide access to high quality, affordable care for more than 3 million Northern Californians through our network of hospitals, medical foundations, urgent and walk-in care centers, and home health and hospice services. For more information about the Sutter Health network visit: sutterhealth.org | facebook.com/sutterhealth | twitter.com/sutterhealth.



About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.





