New Study Finds Insights-Driven Approach to Cross-Channel Video Leads to Successful Marketing Efforts

4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, today released a new research study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by 4C. The Mature Your Video Marketing to Drive Business Value thought leadership paper (TLP) delves into the growing importance of taking an insights-driven, video-centric approach to advertising and media buying as it relates to successful marketing efforts.



Specific findings include:

Marketers should be purposeful with how they use customer and marketing insights to improve marketing efforts, specifically with media buying.

Marketers need a clear insights strategy, which includes greater cross-channel data visibility and improved analytics capabilities.

The majority of marketers recognize the importance of investing in better self-service advertising technology, improving cross-channel attribution, and optimizing use of video.

Nearly 80% of marketers surveyed recognize video (including TV, digital video, social video, and over-the-top (OTT) video) as an increasingly important medium.

Mature video-marketers see better returns on advertising spend, conversion, and brand advocacy than their less mature peers.

According to the study, 75% of marketers agree that video is evolving from a mass-reach medium to one that enables targeted reach to more precise audiences. Accordingly, 77% state that providing consumers with more targeted video content is a very important marketing initiative for their organization. And 70% of marketers agree that effective use of video can boost business performance in other channels.

However, marketers face distinct challenges when it comes to being insights driven with cross-channel video marketing. 59% of marketers struggle with marketing and audience data stuck in silos. 66% aren’t flexible enough with creative or budget to quickly adjust campaigns based on insights. And 65% of marketers lack centralized technology to deploy campaigns across multiple channels.

Ultimately, the study recommends that marketers evolve their approach by diagnosing their current state, planning for how people consume media, and benchmarking budgets. Marketers who take an insights-driven, cross-channel, and video-centric approach see positive business outcomes from their advertising.

"Success for brands is dependent on the ability to understand customers across every touchpoint and immediately activate insights through holistic marketing and targeted media," said Aaron Goldman, Chief Marketing Officer of 4C. “We think this research shows that there are challenges that need to be addressed for marketers to be more insights driven, which can be alleviated through deeper investments in self-service, cross-channel video advertising platforms."

For more of the findings, download the full study by visiting: www.4Cinsights.com/VideoVanguards.

Methodology

Findings from the study are based on Forrester’s survey of 505 marketing managers responsible for marketing decisions in the US and UK. The survey participants were from a mix of marketing and advertising roles with decision-making influence over marketing strategy and technology decisions. Participants were asked questions about their company's use of customer data and video to support key business outcomes. Respondents were offered a small incentive as a thank you for time spent on the survey. The study was completed in April 2019.

About 4C Insights

4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C™ platform to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on linear television and social media, over-the-top content, and digital commerce. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

