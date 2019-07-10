Wire and FedResults Partner to Offer End-to-End Encrypted Collaboration Platform to Government Agencies

Secure and compliant communication and collaboration solution now available to Federal IT security teams

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and HERNDON, Va., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wire , the most secure collaboration platform, and FedResults Inc. , a government value-added distributor, today announced a partnership to make Wire’s secure communication and collaboration solution available to Federal agencies. FedResults and Wire now offer government organizations a safe and compliant collaboration solution to mitigate cybersecurity vulnerabilities that can potentially have significant repercussions on national security.



Wire and FedResults are already deploying Wire’s solution within a U.S. Federal agency. With proposed legislation such as the Corporate Executive Accountability Act, Federal departments and enterprises alike are becoming more cognizant about the severe ramifications of cyber breaches and the need to improve the protection of their digital assets. This joint project with FedResults underscores the growing concern of security risks all organizations have and will continue to face.

“Our partnership with FedResults is a natural evolution of the successes we’ve experienced with large enterprises,” said Morten Brøgger, CEO at Wire. “We’ve already developed significant traction in the public sector and are looking forward to strengthening our partnerships with other Federal organizations looking to Wire as their trusted collaboration solution.”

Wire is the most secure and compliant end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform for messaging, file-sharing, voice calls and video conferencing across all devices. Whether on desktop or mobile, users realize immediate productivity gains without having to actively consider security protocols during their workflows. IT departments can also achieve boosted confidence through Wire’s ease-of-deployment and privacy-focused administrative controls. Deployed jointly by Wire and FedResults with the Federal customer, Wire Red is the company’s cloud-based, enterprise-grade, pre-provisioned platform for ensured business readiness and recovery should IT systems be compromised.

“Our primary mission has always been to provide Federal agencies with best-in-class solutions,” said Joe Tabatabaian, Sales Lead for the Wire team at FedResults. “When we saw a growing demand for secure and privacy-focused productivity solutions, we realized the importance of adding Wire to our secure collaboration portfolio. Our first joint deployment is already underway, and we look forward to helping other government agencies fortify their collaborative environments.”

Built to scale to tens of millions of users, Wire is ISO-, GDPR-, and SOX-compliant. Wire’s fully open source architecture allows businesses to adapt the solution to their unique organizational needs with an option to test the platform against existing security and governance frameworks.

For more information on Wire’s security solutions, contact the Wire team at FedResults at (703) 889-8700 or Wire@FedResults.com .

About Wire

Wire is the most secure collaboration platform, transforming the way businesses communicate in the same way and speed that our founders disrupted telephony with Skype. Headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Berlin and San Francisco, Wire launched its collaboration and communications platform for businesses in January 2018 and today they have over 600 customers, making Wire the fastest-growing collaboration platform. Wire offers messaging, voice, video, file sharing, and search, all protected by end-to-end encryption. Wire’s product suite has been recognized by both Forrester and Gartner as one of the most effective and secure communications platforms. Wire is consistently delivering groundbreaking innovation from a unique “message fortress” architecture to encrypted video conferencing, guest rooms and Messaging Layer Security (MLS).

About FedResults Inc.

FedResults® is a Herndon, VA-based value-added government-focused IT provider, providing federal, state and local governments with the technologies needed to support their missions. Offering a range of contracting vehicles, vendor-focused technical and sales support and deep experience in the government marketplace, FedResults is dedicated to helping organizations get the most from their IT systems and investment. Visit us at www.fedresults.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

