Secretary Perry Recognizes Better Buildings, Better Plants Challenge Goal Achievers and Announces Better Buildings Waste Reduction Pilot

Today, Energy Secretary Rick Perry kicked off the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit by recognizing more than 20 Better Buildings, Better Plants Challenge partners and allies who achieved their energy, water, or financial goals for 2019 and five who have recently set new Challenge goals after meeting their initial goals. These goal achievers are part of the hundreds of organizations that work with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in the Better Buildings Initiative and are featured in the annual Better Buildings Progress Report. The Secretary also announced the launch of the Better Buildings, Better Plants Waste Reduction Pilot.

Last year, Better Buildings Initiative partners and allies saved 1.38 quadrillion British thermal units and $8.4 billion in total energy costs. These organizations are leading the U.S. in energy efficiency by adopting emerging technologies, advancing the American workforce, and sharing their innovative approaches to energy and water efficiency.

The Better Buildings, Better Plants Waste Reduction Pilot was launched to address the 2.7 billion tons of industrial solid waste and more than 260 million tons of municipal solid waste the U.S. generates annually. By reducing waste, organizations also save energy. Manufacturers, companies, schools, and governments across the country can strengthen their competitiveness and sustainability by setting and realizing robust waste reduction goals. DOE will work with organizations who have signed up for the pilot to determine the appropriate metrics, goals and opportunities for different sectors.

At the Summit, DOE will also recognize the following partners for achieving the energy, water, and financial goals they set as partners and allies in the Better Buildings Challenge:

Abundant Power Group (finance) – Charlotte, North Carolina

Atlanta, Georgia (energy)

Bentley Mills (energy) – Industry, California

Bucks County Water & Sewer Authority (energy) – Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Bullitt County Public Schools, Kentucky (energy)

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Housing Authority (energy)

Chattanooga, Tennessee (energy)

General Mills (energy) – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Greenworks Lending (finance) – Darien, Connecticut

Hannon Armstrong (finance) – Annapolis, Maryland

Havertys (energy) – Atlanta, Georgia

Iron Mountain (energy) – Boston, Massachusetts

J.R. Simplot Company Food Group (energy) -- Caldwell, Idaho

Keene Housing (water) – Keene, New Hampshire

Kohl’s Department Stores (energy) – Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Las Vegas Sands Corporation (energy) – Las Vegas, Nevada

Redaptive (finance) – San Francisco, California

Roanoke, Virginia (energy)

Sparkfund (finance) – Washington, D.C.

TE Connectivity (energy) – Berwyn, Pennsylvania

Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (energy, water) – San Francisco, California

Wendium of Florida, Inc. (energy) – Miami, Florida The following partners have met their goals previously and are being recognized for setting new Challenge goals to achieve even greater energy and/or water efficiency:

Columbia Association (energy) – Columbia, Maryland

DWS (energy) – New York, New York

2Life Communities (energy) – Brighton, Massachusetts

NYCEEC (finance) – New York, New York

PACE Equity (finance) – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Partners will now have the opportunity to also set waste reduction goals under the Better Buildings, Better Plants Waste Reduction Pilot. In the coming year, DOE will work with an initial group of partners to collectively set, track, and meet waste reduction goals. Lessons learned will inform how the pilot might be expanded to all partners in the future.

The following partners have joined the Better Buildings, Better Plants Waste Reduction Pilot:

Beaverton, Oregon (Better Buildings)

CommonWealth Partners (Better Buildings)

Flowers Foods (Better Plants)

FMC Chemicals (Better Plants)

Harbec Plastics (Better Plants)

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (Better Plants)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Accelerator)

Martin Guitar (Better Plants)

NSK Americas (Better Plants)

Parkway Properties (Better Buildings)

PPC Online (Better Plants)

Schneider Electric (Better Plants)

Shorenstein Properties (Better Buildings)

Sugar Creek Packing (Better Plants)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (Better Buildings)

The Tower Companies (Better Buildings)

UW Health (Better Buildings)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Accelerator)

Volvo Group (Better Plants)

Through the Better Buildings Initiative, DOE aims to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings 20% more energy efficient over the next decade. Greater energy efficiency saves billions of dollars, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and creates U.S. jobs. To see a complete list of goal achievers, visit the Solution Center here.

Discover more than 2,500 proven solutions from Better Buildings partners in the Better Buildings Solution Center.