Minister of State for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D., Launches Next National Apiculture Programme 2019-2022

Minister of State for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D., today launched the next round of the National Apiculture Programme.

The Minister said, “I am delighted to announce the introduction of the next National Apiculture Programme which will run for the next three years to 2022. This Programme, which supports research into production standards, demonstrates my Department’s continued support to the beekeeping sector in Ireland”.

EU support for beekeeping is provided through the national apiculture programmes which aim through approved applied research projects to improve the general conditions for the production of honey and other apiculture products in the EU. Ireland has secured funding through this initiative for a further three year National Apiculture Programme. This programme which is co-funded by the EU commission will provide funding of up to €90,000 (€270,000 in total) per annum for the duration of the three year programme.

The current National Apiculture Programme which received funding of €217,985 over the last three years will expire at the end of this month. In light of this, researchers are invited to submit proposals for the new National Apiculture Programme which will run from the 1 August 2019 until the 31 July 2022. The aim of the programme is to:

Minister of State for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D., today launched the next round of the National Apiculture Programme.

The Minister said, “I am delighted to announce the introduction of the next National Apiculture Programme which will run for the next three years to 2022. This Programme, which supports research into production standards, demonstrates my Department’s continued support to the beekeeping sector in Ireland”.

EU support for beekeeping is provided through the national apiculture programmes which aim through approved applied research projects to improve the general conditions for the production of honey and other apiculture products in the EU. Ireland has secured funding through this initiative for a further three year National Apiculture Programme. This programme which is co-funded by the EU commission will provide funding of up to €90,000 (€270,000 in total) per annum for the duration of the three year programme.

The current National Apiculture Programme which received funding of €217,985 over the last three years will expire at the end of this month. In light of this, researchers are invited to submit proposals for the new National Apiculture Programme which will run from the 1 August 2019 until the 31 July 2022. The aim of the programme is to:

To provide technical assistance to beekeepers

Combat beehive invaders and diseases, particularly varroasis

To co-operate with specialist bodies for the implementation of applied research programmes in the field of beekeeping and apiculture products

All suitable bodies that can demonstrate the necessary research capabilities, including Universities, Institutes of Technology and Teagasc, are eligible to submit proposals. Projects that involve collaboration between institutions and/or involve the development of critical mass are encouraged.

Full details on the call for proposal for the 2019-2022 National Apiculture Programme can be found at:

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmingsectors/beekeepinghoney/nationalapicultureprogramme/

The deadline for receipt of applications for this call is Friday the 2 August 2019. Queries relating to the National Apiculture Programme 2019-2022 can be emailed to beekeeping@agriculture.gov.ie

ENDS

Date Released: 10 July 2019