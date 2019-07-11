KDG Offering Unique Mix of IT & Accounting Services for Business

KDG helps clients migrate from QuickBooks to Zoho Books with Financial Process Optimization

Financial Process Optimization from KDG helps businesses turn their accounting data into actionable insights.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Process Optimization is the newest service available from KDG. This new service helps businesses migrate their financial data from Quickbooks to Zoho Books. KDG’s team of accountants then performs regular bookkeeping and back-end services such as bank reconciliations, monthly invoicing, payroll automation, expense reporting, and even custom report building.

“Businesses rely on their financial reports to make important decisions, but bad data means bad reporting” explains Judy Perry, Senior Zoho Consultant at KDG. “We make sure they have the right tools to easily run accurate reports, in addition to performing end-to-end services that help take more exhausting financial tasks off their plate.”

KDG has a team of accountants and developers on hand to help perform this service and offer support. The entire team is also Zoho Books certified, meaning that clients and customers have direct access to the industry’s top experts.

To learn more about Financial Process Optimization from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/financial-process-optimization/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



