Global Mainframe Market Is Expected to Reach $2.90 Bn by 2025

Increase in demand for high performance computing, development of IoT landscape, and surge in adoption of mainframe as a service drive the growth of the global mainframe market. On the other hand, dearth in mainframe skilled professionals and high costs check the growth to some extent. However, incorporation of blockchain technology with mainframe and on-going mainframe modernization are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mainframe market was estimated at $2.09 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $2.90 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018–2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive scenario.

Growth in demand for high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, and rise in adoption of the mainframe as a service fuel the growth of the global mainframe market. On the other hand, lack of mainframe skilled professionals and high costs restrain the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, the integration of blockchain technology with mainframe and on-going mainframe modernization are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities in the market.

The Z systems to dominate through 2018–2025-

Based on the component, the Z systems segment accounted for more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate through 2018–2025. The others segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the study period.

Get Sample Report for More Details @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4161

The BFSI segment to lead the trail till 2025-

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to continue its top status and garner more than one-quarter of the total market share during the estimated period. At the same time, the retail segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.9% throughout 2018–2025,

North America to maintain its dominance during the study period-

Based on geography, North America generated more than two-fifth of the total revenue in 2017 and is predicted to lead the trail till 2025. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is assumed to garner the highest growth rate of 6.5% during the estimated period.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4161

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global mainframe market report include NEC Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Unisys Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., BMC Software, Inc., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, Compuware Corporation, and IBM Corporation. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.