The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, JMIA, LTHM and CYH

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Jumia Technologies AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 to February 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

During the class period, Community Health Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

