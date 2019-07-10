Redefy Partnership with Home Captain Provides National Representation for Home Buyers

/EIN News/ -- - 32,000 Real Estate Professionals Will Provide National Referral Network for Redefy -

- Redefy Has Closed More than $2 billion in Transactions and Has Saved Clients More Than $41 Million in Real Estate Commissions* -

DENVER, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy Corporation (OTC Pink: RDCO), a consumer-driven company that seeks to transform the way people buy and sell residential real estate by leveraging technology and data to help customers transact at a significant cost-advantage, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Home Captain to provide home buyers with quality Realtor® representation. With a network of 32,000 real estate professionals, Home Captain assists buyers interested in touring and purchasing a property across the nation.

In June, Redefy announced that is has closed more than $2 billion in transactions and has saved clients more than $41 million in real estate commissions.* Redefy offers a complete range of real estate services across the U.S. Since 2013, when Redefy began placing the consumer’s interests at the center of the real estate transaction, it has helped over 5,500 families keep thousands of dollars of hard-earned home equity in their pockets.

“Our customer-centric home selling services generate inquiries from a significant number of unrepresented buyers,” said Chris Rediger, Chief Executive Officer of Redefy Corporation. “This agreement allows the buyer to be represented by a vetted and qualified agent provided through Home Captain’s network. This provides home buyers with a local real estate agent anywhere in the United States to aide in the sales transaction process, while creating a new and potentially meaningful revenue source for Redefy.”

* Data and Calculations used include: (5,500 listings x $350,000 average home value x 3%) – (5,500 x $3,000)=$41,250,000 million. The 3% commission used is the average sell-side commission, which can be negotiated.

About Chris Rediger



Mr. Rediger is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. He was recently named one of the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), which ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. as of December 31, 2018. He has more than 14 years of new home construction and residential real estate experience. Prior to founding Redefy, he managed a residential real estate investment pool devoted to buying distressed homes or half-built properties, completing them and then renting or selling the finished assets. Mr. Rediger graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

About Redefy Corporation

Redefy is a consumer-driven company that seeks to transform the way people buy and sell residential real estate by leveraging technology and data to help customers transact at a significant cost-advantage. The company offers a complete range of real estate services that enable homeowners to keep thousands of dollars of home equity in their pockets, compared with selling a home using traditional methods. Redefy conducts business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S.

For more information about our company, please visit: www.Redefy.com

About Home Captain



Home Captain is a veteran-owned, technology-enabled real estate platform that helps shepherd prospective home buyers through the home buying process, delivering value to home buyers, sellers, mortgage banks, and real estate agents. Their proprietary MLS search application PowerPlay provides home buyers with nationwide search capabilities, the ability to favorite homes and request showings, while also providing in-app communication between buyers, sellers, Realtors®, concierge members, and lending professionals. Home Captain's concierge team uses an algorithmic matching process to pair pre-qualified prospective home buyers with an agent in the company's curated network of over 32,000 participating real estate agents. That concierge team, comprised mainly of military spouses, acts as the liaison between the loan officer, home buyer, and real estate agent to ensure that home buyers successfully navigate the home buying journey. Home Captain’s technology is focused on improving the end customer (home buyer/seller) real estate experience, which ultimately drives exceptional customer feedback scores and resulting in home purchases that close 2 weeks quicker than the national average. For more information, visit: https://homecaptain.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact: Erin Passan

Managing Partner, Gagnier Communications

epassan@gagnierfc.com



