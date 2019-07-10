Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market to Register a Robust CAGR of Approx 11% During 2019-2023
Rising awareness about CPR devices and increasing government initiatives
Governments and private organizations across the world are increasingly taking initiatives to increase awareness about the advantages of using CPR devices. These initiatives also emphasize on minimizing the treatment cost structure. For instance, Medicare provides reimbursement for the treatment with CPR devices.
Rising awareness of survival strategies during a cardiac arrest led to the introduction of automated CPR devices. Such awareness programs are expected to drive the demand for CPR devices, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period.
Technological advances in CPR devices
The CPR devices market is witnessing significant technological advances aimed at improving the efficiency of CPR devices. Vendors are striving to capitalize on the rising incidence of cardiac arrests by offering new technologies such as pocket-friendly devices that monitor the blood pressure or pulse of the user. Thus, technological advances in CPR devices will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market analysis considers the revenues generated based on types that include mechanical piston devices, active compression-decompression devices, load-distributing band devices, and impedance threshold devices. The analysis also considers the sales of cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.
In 2018, the mechanical piston devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide applications of these devices will play a significant role in the mechanical piston devices segment to maintain their market position.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the rise in aging population and sports-related SCD, growing incidence of outdoor cardiac arrest, and rising awareness about CPR devices and increasing government initiatives.
However, the lack of trained professionals, high cost of CPR devices, and stringent regulations and product recalls may hamper the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices industry over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices manufacturers that include:
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Corpuls
- CU Medical Systems Inc.
- GE Healthcare Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Stryker Corp.
Also, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
