Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market to Register a Robust CAGR of Approx 11% During 2019-2023

Rising awareness about CPR devices and increasing government initiatives



Governments and private organizations across the world are increasingly taking initiatives to increase awareness about the advantages of using CPR devices. These initiatives also emphasize on minimizing the treatment cost structure. For instance, Medicare provides reimbursement for the treatment with CPR devices.



Rising awareness of survival strategies during a cardiac arrest led to the introduction of automated CPR devices. Such awareness programs are expected to drive the demand for CPR devices, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period.



Technological advances in CPR devices



The CPR devices market is witnessing significant technological advances aimed at improving the efficiency of CPR devices. Vendors are striving to capitalize on the rising incidence of cardiac arrests by offering new technologies such as pocket-friendly devices that monitor the blood pressure or pulse of the user. Thus, technological advances in CPR devices will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market analysis considers the revenues generated based on types that include mechanical piston devices, active compression-decompression devices, load-distributing band devices, and impedance threshold devices. The analysis also considers the sales of cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.



In 2018, the mechanical piston devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide applications of these devices will play a significant role in the mechanical piston devices segment to maintain their market position.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the rise in aging population and sports-related SCD, growing incidence of outdoor cardiac arrest, and rising awareness about CPR devices and increasing government initiatives.



However, the lack of trained professionals, high cost of CPR devices, and stringent regulations and product recalls may hamper the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices industry over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices manufacturers that include:



Asahi Kasei Corp.

Corpuls

CU Medical Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Also, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Mechanical piston devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Active compression-decompression devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Load-distributing band devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Impedance threshold devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPRESSOR TYPE

Market segmentation by compressor type

Comparison by compressor type

Automatic CPR - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Manual CPR - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by compressor type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in CPR devices

Adoption of automated CPR devices

Increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

corpuls

CU Medical Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Stryker Corp.

