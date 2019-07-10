Alliant Credit Union Delivers 126 Percent Click Rate Increase with Targeted Re-Engagement Campaign using Selligent Marketing Cloud

One of Nation’s Largest Digital Financial Institutions Drives Personalized Experiences Through Data-Powered Customer Education

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud, today unveiled the results of a successful digital campaign with Alliant Credit Union (Alliant), one of America’s largest digital financial institutions. The credit union launched content-driven campaigns to re-engage customers who lacked knowledge of how to use their Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC). Through a data-powered customer education program, Alliant saw a 126 percent rise in click rates, driving business growth with a 13 percent increase in usage of loan funds.



Alliant’s main challenge was activating members who had opened a loan but had not used them. By analyzing customer engagement data, they discovered that some members were not aware of how to use their lines of credit. By teaming up with Selligent Marketing Cloud, Alliant focused on educating customers and offering spending inspiration – whether it be to cover medical expenses, pay for a home remodel, or even to go on vacation.

“This campaign alleviated a critical pain point for our members by reminding them – at the right time – that using their HELOC is an option,” said Allison Videtti, Director of Marketing at Alliant Credit Union. “Selligent Marketing Cloud enabled us to target specific members and automate an effective re-engagement plan by using data to identify our member focus. This process helped to optimize and boost our HELOC program’s success rate. As a result, we delivered value to our customers while boosting revenue and getting the business insights we need to continuously improve on the program. It’s a win-win for both our brand and our members.”

The HELOC campaign drove impressive results and reignited otherwise dormant customer relationships. It positioned the bank as more than just a loan provider, they became a financial planner, educator, and partner to members who lacked important HELOC-related knowledge. In partnership with Selligent, the customer-focused approach brought major gains for Alliant:

13 percent rise in conversion rates

80 percent increase in click-to-open rates

126 percent increase in click rates

“Alliant’s campaign is the perfect example of using data to identify opportunities to engage with customers, strategize a timely course of action and deliver focused experiences that matter,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “By focusing on customer needs -- in this case, education -- brands can build trust, strengthen customer understanding and drive business results.”

Learn more about Alliant Credit Union’s success story here .

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About Alliant

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 450,000 members and over $11 billion in assets. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest credit unions in the United States. As a digital credit union, Alliant’s mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org .

Media Contact: Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications Sylvie.Tongco@selligent.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.