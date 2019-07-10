Uproar PR Selected as Agency of Record for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Sister Brand TheHumidor.com 

Iconic Florida brand taps PR and social media firm to promote store openings, new offerings and raise awareness for cigar distributor

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , an international, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency, today announces it has been selected as the agency of record for Florida’s oldest and largest independent wine and spirits retailer, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), and TheHumidor.com , the second-largest cigar retailer in the nation and sister company to ABC.



Family-owned and operated throughout Florida, the ABC brand has reinvented itself since opening its first store in Orlando more than 80 years ago. Uproar is working with ABC to publicize new store openings, customer experiences and soon-to-come convenience options for shoppers. Through targeted public relations and social media campaigns, Uproar will create buzz around the more than 120 stores, position ABC as the go-to place for locals and tourists alike to purchase their favorite wine, spirits and beer, try new drinks and attract new guests. This partnership will also raise awareness for ABC’s newest brand, TheHumidor.com, and call attention to the Florida stores offering cigar services.

Uproar will support new store openings in Marco Island, Boca Raton and Jacksonville, while highlighting customer experiences like ABC’s wine, beer and spirits daily sampling stations, growler and crowler fill-ups, and in-store concierge services for parties and large events. Uproar will also create both press and social media buzz around TheHumidor.com for the company’s commitment to offering premium cigars sourced from around the world.

“Headquartered just down the street from ABC’s original location, the Uproar team is excited to blend the perfect mix of public relations and social media to raise awareness for ABC and TheHumidor.com,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “We look forward to promoting ABC’s new initiatives and honoring the legacy that Jack Holloway started more than eight decades ago.”

The original ABC Fine Wine & Spirits opened as a bar and package store in 1936 with the namesake of founder Jack Holloway. Mr. Holloway’s “Friendly Neighborhood Bar” poured its first glass at the corner of North Orange Avenue and Wall Street in downtown Orlando. His grandsons, Charles Bailes III and Jess Bailes, lead the business today.

“Uproar’s national and local media relations expertise and creative approach led us to bring them on as a partner to increase awareness for the ABC and TheHumidor.com brands and highlight our offerings,” said Sean Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. “Uproar comes with a diverse and strategic team dedicated to helping us boost the brands, expand our social media reach and develop a robust influencer program.”

With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, creative services, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has 124 stores throughout Florida. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

