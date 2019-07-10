Crate.io Receives 2019 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- CrateDB Cloud for IoT honored for exceptional innovation in managing and scaling industrial time-series data across a multitude of businesses and use cases

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crate.io, developer and supplier of the IoT database technology CrateDB with a focus on Industrial IoT use cases, today announced that CrateDB Cloud for IoT has received a 2019 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading magazine and website covering IoT technologies. The award honors “the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things.”

Connected factories, energy networks, smart city infrastructure, vehicle fleets, and other business-critical Industrial IoT use cases generate millions of sensor readings every minute, demand 100s of terabytes of retained data, and can have hundreds or thousands of disparate sensor message data structures. Whereas other time-series databases were built for smaller IT monitoring scenarios and cannot manage these massive – and growing – industrial time-series data requirements, CrateDB Cloud is built to consistently meet organizations' IIoT data requirements.

CrateDB Cloud is a scalable SQL cloud service fully-managed and operated by Crate.io, which makes it extraordinarily simple to build scaling real-time backends for IIoT applications. Used and trusted by large enterprises including Nokia, Gantner Instruments, Qualtrics, Comcast, and ALPLA, CrateDB Cloud features unlimited scaling and 10x better price performance when compared to other time-series cloud databases. The database is capable of handling millions of IIoT data points per second with fast, linearly-scalable data ingestion.



“Through the optimized IIoT data architecture enabled by CrateDB's time-series database, Industrial IoT customers have consistently seen 75% savings in cloud costs,” said Christian Lutz, CEO, Crate.io. “Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) – the standard for measuring manufacturing productivity – has also improved significantly for organizations on CrateDB. One of our biggest IIoT customers (18,000 employees at nearly 200 locations) has seen dashboard queries 250x faster than their incumbent solution (getting results in milliseconds, not minutes). Another customer can now combine nearly 1000 different IIoT sensor readings into a single table for easier maintenance and faster querying. Industrial IoT applications are incredibly data-intensive, and CrateDB Cloud for IoT is purpose-built to handle them.”



“The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Crate.io for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize CrateDB Cloud for IoT, an innovative solution that earned Crate.io the 2019 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Crate.io in the future.”

Crate.io develops data management solutions that help companies put IoT and machine data to work. CrateDB is an open source distributed database offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the power and ease of standard SQL. The Crate.DB Cloud for Azure IoT is a turnkey data layer, offered as a hosted cloud service on Azure, enabling faster development of IoT platforms and data-driven smart factories. Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Dornbirn, Austria.

