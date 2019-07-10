U.S. and Ethiopia to conduct Justified Accord (JA) 2019

The U.S. military, in partnership with the Ethiopia National Defense Force and other partner nations and international organizations, will conduct Justified Accord (JA) 2019, a command headquarter and company-level field training exercise, from July 15-31.

Approximately 1,100 military and government personnel from the United States, Ethiopia, and other troop contributing and partner nations will participate in the annual, combined, joint military exercise.

You are invited to cover the Opening Ceremony:

Date: Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9:30 AM

Venue: Peace Support Training Center Auditorium, ENDF

RSVP: to Zelalem Befekadu or Yohannes Gezahegen



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.