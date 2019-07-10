Synup Announces New Executive Hires and Expansion in 2019

New NYC Headquarters and Enterprise Practice Highlight Explosive Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synup , the leading SaaS platform powering customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty for global brands and their business locations, announced today that it has deepened its executive leadership bench and moved into a new headquarters in the heart of New York City. Ashwin Ramesh, CEO and founder of Synup, has also moved to New York to direct the company’s rapid expansion. Synup helps brands deliver the most accurate and engaging content across devices and media to improve local business sales results.



Synup has tapped key industry executives - Gil Rachlin as SVP of Product, Brett House as SVP of Growth and Jai Arulraj as SVP of Engineering - to implement and lead world-class product, marketing and sales growth practices to scale the company. The new executives will be instrumental in accelerating the company’s momentum through 2019 and beyond. Synup has grown 300% in the last year alone.

Gil Rachlin, who joins Synup as SVP of Product and Partnerships, previously served as Managing Director of the Peer39 business and as Global VP of Product, Engineering and Partnerships at Sizmek, where he led a team of over 50. Rachlin was instrumental in growing Sizmek’s programmatic units 10x over the course of three years. At Synup, Rachlin will lead a team of over fifteen in product, analytics and partnership development.

Brett House joins Synup as the SVP of Growth. He previously served as VP of Demand Generation and Product Marketing at Nielsen Marketing Cloud. House transformed eXelate, a martech start-up, into a highly successful enterprise SaaS business acquired by Nielsen. He was instrumental in growing the business by over 400% in four years. At Synup, House will lead a global team of over fifteen across demand generation, product marketing, communications, and marketing technology functions.

Jai Arulraj, who joins Synup as SVP of Engineering, brings almost 20 years of experience working with enterprise and startup engineering teams. Before joining Synup, Arulraj served as Senior Director of Engineering at Gainsight, where he led a team of more than 45 across all engineering functions.

Synup is currently focused on expanding its enterprise business and growing its teams across North America, APAC, EMEA and UK markets. This expansion has taken the company from 40 employees under a year ago to nearly 200 today. Synup is growing its New York City team by over 300% in 2019. Over 167,000 businesses have used Synup’s platform and services to date.

“Few things are as momentous as staking a claim in New York City. With our new headquarters, incredible executive team and proven track record, we’re ready to take Synup to the next level,” Ramesh said. “We’re creating a world where people can instantly discover relevant and trustworthy information about a business regardless of their location, device or media...and the effect it’s had on our clients’ sales results, across all their individual locations, has been remarkable. They’re more easily found and chosen by customers, and that’s really what it’s all about.”

About Synup

Synup transforms a brands’ ability to deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations, devices and digital media channels. Brands can now analyze and optimize how consumers engage with their businesses - from reviews to chatbots, videos to voice search, menus to product recommendations - with an easy-to-use SaaS platform. Synup clients can adapt their local business content and information - on the fly - to match consumer buying behavior. This increases customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty, while improving brand experience and discoverability.

Today, thousands of companies use Synup to drive better business results. Synup is headquartered in New York City with operations in APAC, EMEA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and The United Kingdom. Learn more at www.synup.com.

