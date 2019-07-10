Tix Corporation Announces a New Venture for Online Global Activity Bookings

/EIN News/ -- STUDIO CITY, CA, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (“Tix”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Reservations Gateway (“RG”) in forming TixRez, LLC (“TixRez”), which will provide online booking of activities throughout the world, driven by proprietary software.



“Activities” includes shows, concerts, tours, attractions and other entertainment and leisure opportunities. TixRez will initially address the information and booking needs of global travel agents to service their customers with a complete offering of activities available at their destinations.

Experts forecast the global activities market to reach $183 billion in 2020 and continue to grow as younger travelers are increasingly seeking out activities as part of their travel planning. Tix will initially be a minority owner in this partnership, making monthly cash and other infrastructure contributions while RG as the majority owner contributed the software that it developed and committed to continue such development for the benefit of TixRez. With decades of combined expertise in tourism, activity marketing and booking software, TixRez will use its owners’ experience, expertise, and relationships to aggressively pursue this open and growing market. After more than three years of software development by RG, TixRez plans for sales to commence Q1 2020.

Tix Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Francis, commented, “We are excited to expand online globally to extend our sales of activities beyond Las Vegas. We are committed to continue sourcing the best prices on world class activities and provide customers with quality service. Reservations Gateway is a dynamic company we have known for many years with well-established tourism booking software capabilities. We couldn’t think of a better partner to help us address this underserved global market.”

Reservations Gateway’s Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Eyob commented, “Activities are the logical next step to our established hotel reservations business. Many of our current clients have expressed a need for the product we are creating, and are eager to expand these offerings to their customers. We are excited to work with Tix on this project and rely on their activity sales, marketing, and management talent.”

This initiative is only one aspect of Tix’s continuing drive to grow its online revenue through, among other things, cost-effective and sustainable partnerships with established industry providers

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX:TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

About Reservations Gateway

Formed in 2001, Rezgateway is a provider of integrated travel reservation systems, aggregator and distributor of travel inventory. Our solutions are used worldwide by Tour Operators, Receptors, Airlines, OTAs’ & Event Planners. Rezgateway is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with Sales & Support offices in Toronto, Dubai, London, Colombo & Miami. Key customers include Bonotel Exclusive Travel, Tourmappers, Ethiopian Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines, Flightsite, Oman Air, etc. For more information, log onto www.rezgateway.com .

