Black Tusk Resources Inc. Begins Mobilization Process to the Golden Valley Project, Quebec

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CSE: TUSK, OTC: BTKRF, FRANKFURT: 0NB) is pleased to announce that they are now in the process of preparing drill pad access for diamond drilling on its Golden Valley Project. An excavator equipped with a wood chipping device will mobilize to the site to clear wooded areas and level access and drill pads. A total of 15 sites have been selected for preparation, with the drill to mobilize onto the first site later this month.



The access and drill pad construction will allow for the testing of gold-bearing structures as outlined by historic past exploration (Target I and II, see news release dated March 27, 2019). The structures include potential shear-hosted gold mineralization and potential multi-element iron formation mineralization as logged during the historic drill programs.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of Hecla Mining Corp’s Casa Berardi Mine, which is currently in production, and is located within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits. The Golden Valley Project is easily accessible via an existing major road utilized for logging and mining, and is also the main access road to the Casa Berardi Mine.

"We are extremely excited to mobilize our team and equipment for this summer’s exploration program and can’t wait to see the drills turning at the Golden Valley Project" stated Black Tusk CEO, Richard Penn.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

