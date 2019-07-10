Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Medical Device Conference in Irvine, CA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting July 10-11, 2019 at OCT Medical Device conference in Irvine, CA.



The 2019 OCT Medical Device addresses how companies can effectively develop their outsourcing strategies to ensure timely and cost-effective clinical studies and be responsive to industry trends to enable early market penetration.

Attendees are invited to connect with the team to learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite and its Unified Modules including RTSM/IWRS, ePRO/Patient Portal, Inventory Management and Safety Management.

Axiom is positioned at Booth 14 and attendees are invited to join Axiom team members for a coffee.

“Being a partner to our Clients is very important at Axiom. Aligning our goals, having a mutual understanding of the significance of each component of a Study, and being adaptable and flexible to respond to evolving Study requirements makes us an excellent partner. We are continuously executing the Study requirements per the Client’s needs, while at the same time providing valuable input from our years of experience. Axiom’s mentality to be the best partner combined with our Fusion eClinical Suite makes us a strong partner with the tools to drive Study success,” said Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director Product Innovation.

Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director RTSM/IWRS added, “We are truly passionate about our technology and configure our platform to consider the needs of all stakeholders. Device Accountability is one of the aspects that is often still left to paper and manual excels, posing challenges with visibility and accuracy. Fusion’s CTM Tracking Module as a stand-alone module or within the unified Fusion platform takes the manual burden off our clients and sites by automating this process with predictive algorithms and flexible reporting.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and more than 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting.

Axiom is centered around core principles of product innovation and seamless technology. To accelerate the development and addition of leading-edge elements to its Fusion eClinical platform, Axiom has recently received strategic growth funding from life science fund, Great Point Partners.

For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/

