MACE Media Group Publishes the Journal of Cannabinoid Medicine

The journal encompasses all aspects of pharmacy including clinical, social, administrative or economic, and provides a platform for researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to share new evidence, concerns and perspectives.

“We are very excited to announce the official publishing of the Journal of Cannabinoid Medicine and to add it to our roster of cannabis-focused media outlets and publications,” said Celeste Miranda, CEO of MACE Media Group. “We hope to continue to educate the world about cannabinoids with the research and findings from industry leaders and medical professionals.”

As the leading cannabinoid medical journal worldwide, Journal of Cannabinoid Medicine is directed to physicians concerned with the endocannabinoid system. The journal’s purpose is to advance the field by presenting new basic and clinical research with emphasis on knowledge that will influence the way cannabinoid medicine is practiced.

The journal is at the forefront in disseminating cutting-edge, peer-reviewed information to the cannabinoid community worldwide. Editorial content includes research, clinical/scientific notes, views & reviews, issues of endocannabinoid practice, humanities, disputes and debates, Editors’ Choice, and position papers from the emerging American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. The online version is the canonical version of the journal because it includes all content available to the reader.

About MACE Media Group

MACE Media Group publishes niche cannabis industry trade publications. Its first title, Terpenes and Testing Magazine, was the first industry trade publication devoted to cannabis science. Its newest publication, CBD Health & Wellness Magazine, revolves around the growing CBD industry to provide news on trending applications, medical research, and updates with laws and regulations. MACE also produces many trade events that attract dozens of cannabis and mainstream media journalists. Currently, MACE Media Group is producing a tour of CBD expos bringing together thousands of industry influencers, forming the most comprehensive CBD event in the United States. Find out more at MACE Media Group.



