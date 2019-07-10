United States Seeds Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 9% During 2019-2023 - Leading Players are BASF, Bayer, Corteva, Groupe Limagrain, and Syngenta Crop Protection
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seeds Market in US 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing government support through farm subsidies and financial aid
The agriculture sector in the US is witnessing growth as the government is providing support to farmers during unfavorable weather and supply-demand disruptions. This is done through various policies and initiatives by offering subsidies and financial aids to the farmers.
The increasing government support will lead to the expansion of the seeds market in the US at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Rise in prominence of digital technology in agriculture
Farmers and food producers are increasingly adopting IoT devices such as multispectral sensors and analytics. This provides them various benefits including crop monitoring and helps them to make data-driven decisions. It also enables farmers to maximize seed output and crop productivity.
As a result, the continual penetration of digital technology in agriculture is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as growth in adoption of GM seeds in the US, increase in government support through farm subsidies and financial aid, and rise in urban farming activities.
However, privatization of seeds market in the US, regulatory constraints and controversies regarding sustainable production of GM seeds may hamper the growth of the seeds in the US industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The market analysis considers sales from products including GM seeds and conventional seeds. The analysis also considers the sales from the crop type including grain seeds and oilseeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and other seeds.
In 2018, the grain seeds and oilseeds segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a diverse range of grain seeds and oilseeds offered by several vendors will play a significant role in the grain seeds and oilseeds segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the seeds market in the US is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seeds manufacturers in the US that include:
- BASF
- Bayer
- Corteva
- Groupe Limagrain
- Syngenta Crop Protection
Also, the seeds market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CROP TYPE
- Comparison by crop type
- Grain seeds and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fruits and vegetable seeds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other seeds - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by crop type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in consolidation in seeds market in US
- Rise in prominence of digital technology in agriculture
- Innovations in plant breeding
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Corteva Inc.
- Groupe Limagrain Holding
- Syngenta Crop Protection AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oza9e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Seeds
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.