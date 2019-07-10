Worldwide Stock Images Market to Register a CAGR of Approx 8% During 2019-2023
Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social medial marketing
The digital media platforms are gaining traction for customer acquisitions, marketing, and advertisements. It enables marketing agencies to advertise their products and services with images to boost their views and responses from customers.
This high visibility of images on social media platforms will lead to the expansion of the global stock images market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
Growing use of technologically advanced devices in photography
The growing demand for high-quality images with effects is creating a growth opportunity for photographic equipment manufacturers as the equipment play a major role in capturing enhanced image quality.
This rising use of advanced components such as advanced lenses, cameras, and filters in these devices will provide improved stock images. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Drivers & Restraints
The market report looks at factors such as the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social medial marketing, evolution of business models, and growth of e-commerce market.
However, reducing profit margins, increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content, concerns regarding reliability of images, and other challenges may hamper the growth of the stock images industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This stock images market analysis considers sales from stock images for editorial and commercial purposes. The analysis also considers the sales of stock images in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the editorial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of stock images for supporting stories in the publishing market will play a significant role in the editorial segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global stock images market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock images manufacturers that include:
- Adobe Inc.
- Dreamstime.com
- Getty Images Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- Shutterstock Inc.
Also, the stock images market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Editorial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL
- Comparison by license model
- RM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RF - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by license model
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE SOURCE
- Comparison by image source
- Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Microstock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by image source
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investments in related business portfolios
- Increased demand for stock images by IT product and service providers
- Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography
- Other trends
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Dreamstime.com LLC
- Getty Images Inc.
- Inmagine Group
- Shutterstock Inc.
