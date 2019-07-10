Worldwide Stock Images Market to Register a CAGR of Approx 8% During 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stock Images Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased popularity of stock images for digital and social medial marketing



The digital media platforms are gaining traction for customer acquisitions, marketing, and advertisements. It enables marketing agencies to advertise their products and services with images to boost their views and responses from customers.



This high visibility of images on social media platforms will lead to the expansion of the global stock images market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.



Growing use of technologically advanced devices in photography



The growing demand for high-quality images with effects is creating a growth opportunity for photographic equipment manufacturers as the equipment play a major role in capturing enhanced image quality.



This rising use of advanced components such as advanced lenses, cameras, and filters in these devices will provide improved stock images. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Drivers & Restraints



The market report looks at factors such as the increased popularity of stock images for digital and social medial marketing, evolution of business models, and growth of e-commerce market.



However, reducing profit margins, increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content, concerns regarding reliability of images, and other challenges may hamper the growth of the stock images industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This stock images market analysis considers sales from stock images for editorial and commercial purposes. The analysis also considers the sales of stock images in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the editorial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of stock images for supporting stories in the publishing market will play a significant role in the editorial segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global stock images market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stock images manufacturers that include:



Adobe Inc.

Dreamstime.com

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

Shutterstock Inc.

Also, the stock images market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Editorial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LICENSE MODEL



Comparison by license model

RM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RF - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by license model

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY IMAGE SOURCE



Comparison by image source

Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Microstock - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by image source

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in related business portfolios

Increased demand for stock images by IT product and service providers

Growing use of technologically advanced devices for photography

Other trends

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

Shutterstock Inc.

