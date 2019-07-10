Portugal highlights consolidation of democracy in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 10 - The Speaker of the Portuguese Assembly of the Republic, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, on Tuesday in Luanda commended the work of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, aimed at strengthening democracy and combating corruption in Angola. ,

Speaking to the press, after leaving an audience with President João Lourenço, the Portuguese MP said that in politics, sometimes small steps tend to give great results, not immediate ones, but in the medium term.

"This new moment that Angola lives has a great importance in matters of trust, investments, external exchanges and cultural relations," said Ferro Rodrigues.

He emphasized the importance of setting up in Luanda the seat of the Permanent Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), which will allow a more direct relationship with the Angolan authorities.

In another hearing, President João Lourenço discussed with the leader of the Parliament of Guinea-Bissau, Cipriano Kassamá, the current political situation prevailing in that country.

At the end of the meeting, Cipriano Kassamá confirmed his candidacy for the presidential elections of 24 November this year and thanked the Angolan authorities for the support of several years to his country.

For the successful holding of the elections, the leader of the Guinean Parliament called on the international community to continue to support Guinea Bissau, not only with funds, but in everything that is needed.

Before the two separate hearings, President João Lourenço jointly received the parliamentary leaders of the CPLP, who took part in the IX Parliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the CPLP, from 8 to 10 this month.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.