North America's Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market to 2023: Led by Forest River, Gulf Stream Coach, REV Group, Thor Industries, and Winnebago Industries

Integration of advanced technologies into RVs



The competitive nature of the RV market in North America is leading to the emergence of new technologies and advanced features, introduced by various vendors in the market. RV manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing hybrid models for improved performance and minimal emissions.



Technological advancements have encouraged vendors to add features such as roadside assistance systems, remote systems monitoring, and others. Thus, the integration of advanced technologies into RVs will fuel the growth of the recreational vehicle market in North America at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.



Emergence of smart driver assist systems



The increased collaboration between technology providers and vehicle manufacturers have resulted in the emergence of smart driver assist systems for RVs. These systems can improve the overall driving experience of RVs.



For instance, vendors are focusing on integrating AI-based voice assistant into RV for hands-free interaction with infotainment systems. Thus, the emergence of smart driver assist systems is expected to drive the growth of the RV market in North America.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers, enhanced exposure leading to increased sales, and the integration of advanced technologies into RVs.



However, the vehicle recalls affecting the market dynamics, problems associated with RV ownership, and market sensitivity to macroeconomic factors may hamper the growth of the recreational vehicle industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This recreational vehicle market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as towable RVs and motorized RVs. The analysis also considers the sales of recreational vehicle in the US, and the rest of North America.



In 2018, the towable RVs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the advent of cost sharing ownership in a rental framework will play a significant role in the towable RVs segment to maintain their market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the recreational vehicle market in North America is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recreational vehicle manufacturers that include:



Forest River Inc.

Gulf Stream Coach Inc.

REV Group Inc.

Thor Industries Inc.

Winnebago Industries Inc.

Also, the recreational vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Towable RVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Motorized RVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of smart driver assist systems

Diversification of product offerings of OEMs

Increased use of advanced materials for component design

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Forest River Inc.

Gulf Stream Coach Inc.

REV Group Inc.

Thor Industries Inc.

Winnebago Industries Inc.

