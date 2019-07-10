Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment - Worldwide Market Outlook to 2023: Leading Players are Apotex, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide



Heavy alcohol consumption leads to hepatic encephalopathy and high mortality rates. This has created an opportunity for vendors to launch off-label therapies and corticosteroids in the market. The increasing demand for these drugs will lead to the expansion of the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.



Development of novel targets and viable treatment options for the management of alcoholic hepatitis



Vendors are heavily investing in the development of novel targets and viable treatment options due to the lack of effective treatments for severe alcoholic hepatitis. Also, certain novel drugs developed by them are under clinical trials. This further creates growth opportunities for vendors, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide, availability of prognostic models for alcoholic hepatitis, and high market penetration of corticosteroids and off-label therapies.



However, lack of therapies to treat severe alcoholic hepatitis, side effects associated with drugs used to treat alcoholic hepatitis, and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis considers sales from different types of treatments, including corticosteroids, xanthine derivatives, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of alcoholic hepatitis treatment in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the corticosteroids segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of combination therapies will play a significant role in the corticosteroids segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic hepatitis treatment manufacturers that include:



Apotex Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Xanthine derivatives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of combination therapies to treat severe alcoholic hepatitis

Development of novel targets and viable treatment options for management of alcoholic hepatitis

Research for development of drugs that act against alcohol dependence

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Apotex Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

