Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment - Worldwide Market Outlook to 2023: Leading Players are Apotex, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide
Heavy alcohol consumption leads to hepatic encephalopathy and high mortality rates. This has created an opportunity for vendors to launch off-label therapies and corticosteroids in the market. The increasing demand for these drugs will lead to the expansion of the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.
Development of novel targets and viable treatment options for the management of alcoholic hepatitis
Vendors are heavily investing in the development of novel targets and viable treatment options due to the lack of effective treatments for severe alcoholic hepatitis. Also, certain novel drugs developed by them are under clinical trials. This further creates growth opportunities for vendors, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide, availability of prognostic models for alcoholic hepatitis, and high market penetration of corticosteroids and off-label therapies.
However, lack of therapies to treat severe alcoholic hepatitis, side effects associated with drugs used to treat alcoholic hepatitis, and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
This alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis considers sales from different types of treatments, including corticosteroids, xanthine derivatives, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of alcoholic hepatitis treatment in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the corticosteroids segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of combination therapies will play a significant role in the corticosteroids segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic hepatitis treatment manufacturers that include:
- Apotex Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Also, the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Xanthine derivatives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of combination therapies to treat severe alcoholic hepatitis
- Development of novel targets and viable treatment options for management of alcoholic hepatitis
- Research for development of drugs that act against alcohol dependence
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apotex Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbdiu0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Liver and Kidney Disorders Drugs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.