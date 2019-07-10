Global Coriander Oil Markets to 2023: Analyzed by Application & Geography
Health benefits associated with coriander oil
The use of coriander oil slows down the skin damage that is caused by stress, age, and pollution. It prevents free radical damage as it is rich in antioxidants. Coriander oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties.
The awareness of health benefits associated with coriander oil will boost its sales volume. This will lead to the expansion of the global coriander oil market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The growing popularity of organic coriander oil
The extraction of organic coriander oil does not involve the addition of chemical solvents. Also, organic coriander seeds are cultivated without GMO, ionizing radiation, sewage sludge, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizers.
The growing awareness about the availability of organic and non-GMO coriander oil is driving its adoption and having a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as health benefits associated with coriander oil, use of coriander oil in controlling grain loss and increase in a number of retail stores offering coriander oil.
However, reduction in coriander seed growing areas, growing threat from substitute products, and issues arising from inefficient use of coriander oil may hamper the growth of the coriander oil industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This coriander oil market analysis considers sales from applications, including food and beverage, medical, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of coriander oil in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the food and beverage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the approval of the use of coriander oil in various food products will play a significant role in the food and beverage segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global coriander oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coriander oil manufacturers that include:
- Berj Inc.
- dTERRA International LLC
- Ernesto Vents S.A.
- Givaudan International S.A.
- Ultra International B.V.
Also, the coriander oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of coriander oil to increase shelf life of food products
- Increasing exports of coriander seeds
- Growing popularity of organic coriander oil
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berj Inc.
- dTERRA International LLC
- Ernesto Vents S.A.
- Givaudan International S.A.
- Ultra International B.V.
