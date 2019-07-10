The World Pitch Coke Market (2019-2023): Anticipating a CAGR of Approx 5% During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes



The demand for semiconductors that are extensively integrated into laptops, televisions, mobile phones, security systems, and other electronic devices, is increasing significantly. There is also a significant increase in demand for carbon brushes used in the production of electric motors.



These factors increase the need for pitch coke which is widely used in the production of carbon brushed and silicon wafers. Thus, the rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.



Advances in mining industry



The mining industry is witnessing a significant transition toward automation and robotics for improved production and safety. This is mainly driven by technological advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning. The advance in the mining industry is expected to increase production capacity, which will stimulate the production of coal.



This will help vendors to meet the increased demand for pitch coke from various industries. Thus, the advances in the mining industry will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market from 2019 to 2023.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for aluminum and steel, rising urbanization, rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes. However, the regulations on carbon pollution, declining investments in the coal industry, and fluctuations in coal prices may hamper the growth of the pitch coke industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This pitch coke market analysis considers the applications of pitch coke in aluminum smelters, graphic electrodes, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of pitch coke in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the aluminum smelters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the dependency of the aluminum industry on pitch coke will play a significant role in the aluminum smelters segment to maintain their market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pitch coke market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pitch coke manufacturers that include:



Asbury Carbons Inc.

C-Chem Co. Ltd.

Metinvest B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sojitz Corp.

Also, the pitch coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of low-carbon aluminum

Increasing use of carbon fiber in transportation industry

Advances in mining industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asbury Carbons Inc.

C-Chem Co. Ltd.

Metinvest B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sojitz Corp.

