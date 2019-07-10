The World Pitch Coke Market (2019-2023): Anticipating a CAGR of Approx 5% During the Forecast Period
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes
The demand for semiconductors that are extensively integrated into laptops, televisions, mobile phones, security systems, and other electronic devices, is increasing significantly. There is also a significant increase in demand for carbon brushes used in the production of electric motors.
These factors increase the need for pitch coke which is widely used in the production of carbon brushed and silicon wafers. Thus, the rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.
Advances in mining industry
The mining industry is witnessing a significant transition toward automation and robotics for improved production and safety. This is mainly driven by technological advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning. The advance in the mining industry is expected to increase production capacity, which will stimulate the production of coal.
This will help vendors to meet the increased demand for pitch coke from various industries. Thus, the advances in the mining industry will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market from 2019 to 2023.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for aluminum and steel, rising urbanization, rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes. However, the regulations on carbon pollution, declining investments in the coal industry, and fluctuations in coal prices may hamper the growth of the pitch coke industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This pitch coke market analysis considers the applications of pitch coke in aluminum smelters, graphic electrodes, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of pitch coke in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the aluminum smelters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the dependency of the aluminum industry on pitch coke will play a significant role in the aluminum smelters segment to maintain their market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global pitch coke market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pitch coke manufacturers that include:
- Asbury Carbons Inc.
- C-Chem Co. Ltd.
- Metinvest B.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Sojitz Corp.
Also, the pitch coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of low-carbon aluminum
- Increasing use of carbon fiber in transportation industry
- Advances in mining industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asbury Carbons Inc.
- C-Chem Co. Ltd.
- Metinvest B.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Sojitz Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwlssw
