Channel VAS is Fintech Sponsor Of Mobile 360 Africa

Channel VAS (http://www.ChannelVAS.com/), the global premium fintech and data analytics company, is happy to support the Mobile 360 Africa event, holding the position of Fintech Sponsor in this prestigious event that is taking place July 16-18 in Kigali, Rwanda.

With most of the Channel VAS’ 30-plus countries of operation being in the African region, events like Mobile 360 Africa, which is part of the GSMA Series of global events are a prime opportunity for the company to network with key players in the mobile industry and showcase its innovative ideas, aiming to improve people’s financial inclusion in underserved and underbanked areas of the continent.

Mr. Bassim Haidar, Channel VAS’ founder and CEO, stated of this partnership: “As a global leader in the Fintech field, Channel VAS is always keen on supporting major events like the M360 Africa, which promotes inspirational and disruptive ideas, like the services we offer, to shape the continent's mobile and digital future. With the Channel VAS vision being the financial inclusion of unbanked populations in Africa, coming closer to other major players in the mobile ecosystem to work together towards that goal is facilitated through events like M360 Africa.”

“Mobile 360 Series – Africa aims to showcase how mobile connectivity is providing a foundation for innovation and entrepreneurship across the region, delivering a range of essential services across finance, healthcare and digital identity,” said Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA. “We are looking forward to welcoming our speakers, guests and sponsors in Rwanda next week and discussing the positive and transformational impact mobile is having throughout this incredible region.”

A delegation of Channel VAS executives will be attending the event and will have important meetings with some of the region’s major businesses, aiming to expand the delivery of the company’s services towards financial inclusion to more countries and people in the region.

Channel VAS is offering Airtime Credit and Data Credit Services, as well as other innovative Mobile Finance and fintech services in over 30 countries worldwide, covering most of West Africa, South and East Africa as well as several Middle Eastern and Asian countries. The company’s expansion is supported by a strong portfolio of proprietary intellectual properties on the products and tools offered to MNOs and businesses across the globe.

Media Contact: Stefanos Papilidis Brand & Communications Manager stefanos.papilidis@channelvas.com

About Channel VAS Channel VAS ( www.ChannelVAS.com) is the premium Fintech and data analytics provider, offering Mobile Financial Services by supporting Large Mobile Telecom Operators to provide airtime/data credits and Micro-Finance Institutions to provide micro and nano cash loans to unbanked population in the emerging markets, through big data and proprietary analytics tools.

Our mission is to provide the best of breed technology and means to improve people’s lives, delivering financial inclusion and affordable loans by utilizing big data, credit analysis and a unique human-centric customer experience. Leveraging the benefits of Fintech, we ensure convenience and accessibility to financial services for everyone. As a social enterprise, our vision is to lead the global economic and social development through financial inclusion for all. For more information please visit www.ChannelVAS.com.



