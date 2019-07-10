Outlook on the Global Juicer Market to 2023 with In-depth Analysis on Key Players: Breville Group, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Koninklijke Philips, and Kuvings

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juicer Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rise in the number of juice bars



Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits associated with the consumption of freshly prepared juices rather than packaged juices. To capitalize on this trend, several food service establishments are expanding their stores. The increasing number of such stores will increase the adoption of juicers, thereby driving the growth of the global juicer market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing online retail stores



Vendors in the market have increased the focus of selling their products through retail stores. Moreover, factors such as increased Internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile devices, and rising consumer awareness is expected to enhance the online sales of juicers. These developments are expected to fuel the growth of the global juicer market.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, rise in the number of juice bars, and rise in the discretionary income of consumers.



However, fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs, stringent regulations and standards, and consumer preference for ready-to-drink products may hamper the growth of the juicer industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This juicer market analysis considers sales of centrifugal juicers, masticating juicers, and triturating juicers. The analysis also considers the sales of juicers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the centrifugal juicer segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements will play a significant role in the centrifugal juicer segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global juicer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several juicer manufacturers that include:



Breville Group Ltd.

Cuisinart Inc.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kuvings

Also, the juicer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient and lightweight juicers

Growing adoption of smart juicers

Increasing online retail sales

Increased adoption of multi-functional and advanced products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Breville Group Ltd.

Cuisinart Inc.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kuvings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4kn4b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Household Appliances



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.