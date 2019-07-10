Outlook on the Global Juicer Market to 2023 with In-depth Analysis on Key Players: Breville Group, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Koninklijke Philips, and Kuvings
Rise in the number of juice bars
Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits associated with the consumption of freshly prepared juices rather than packaged juices. To capitalize on this trend, several food service establishments are expanding their stores. The increasing number of such stores will increase the adoption of juicers, thereby driving the growth of the global juicer market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Increasing online retail stores
Vendors in the market have increased the focus of selling their products through retail stores. Moreover, factors such as increased Internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile devices, and rising consumer awareness is expected to enhance the online sales of juicers. These developments are expected to fuel the growth of the global juicer market.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, rise in the number of juice bars, and rise in the discretionary income of consumers.
However, fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs, stringent regulations and standards, and consumer preference for ready-to-drink products may hamper the growth of the juicer industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This juicer market analysis considers sales of centrifugal juicers, masticating juicers, and triturating juicers. The analysis also considers the sales of juicers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the centrifugal juicer segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements will play a significant role in the centrifugal juicer segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global juicer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several juicer manufacturers that include:
- Breville Group Ltd.
- Cuisinart Inc.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Kuvings
Also, the juicer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient and lightweight juicers
- Growing adoption of smart juicers
- Increasing online retail sales
- Increased adoption of multi-functional and advanced products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Breville Group Ltd.
- Cuisinart Inc.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Kuvings
