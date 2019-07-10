Digital Video Content: Insights Into & Future of the World Market to 2023 - Increasing Penetration of Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices



The purchase of mobile computing devices is high due to investments in communication network infrastructure and internet penetration. Several vendors in SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD formats are encouraged to offer mobile apps for streaming due to the rising use of mobile computing devices among consumers. This will help vendors to expand their customer base, which in turn, will lead to the expansion of the global digital video content market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



Rising popularity of DCB in the OTT market



DCB platform offers secure and easier transaction during the purchase of digital goods and services from various digital platforms. Also, DCB is gaining popularity in the OTT market for making third-party payments through mobile bills. This will boost the subscription base of video streaming applications and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Segment Analysis



This digital video content market analysis considers sales from deployment, including Pay TV and OTT. The analysis also considers the sales of digital video content in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the Pay TV segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for IPTV, which is a type of content delivery method will play a significant role in the Pay TV segment to maintain its market position.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions in the VOD market, increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, and growing investment in communication network infrastructure in developing countries.



However, piracy of video content available on online platforms, implementation challenges related to SVOD, and challenges related to government regulations may hamper the growth of the digital video content industry over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global digital video content market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital video content manufacturers that include:



Also, the digital video content market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



