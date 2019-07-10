WidePoint Awarded $5.3 Million in Federal Government Contract Renewals and Modifications

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, has received multiple renewals and modifications to existing contracts with current federal government customers, with the aggregate value totaling approximately $5.3 million.



Included in the contract renewals and modifications are a six-month extension for both wireless and wireline services with a current customer; and modifications for increased support of wireless services, equipment, and accessory purchases for lines of service from two separate customers. WidePoint expects to recognize all revenues from these modifications over the next twelve months.

“The contract renewals and modifications we received from current federal customers validate both the quality of our Trusted Mobility Management, or TM2, framework and our ability to maintain excellent relationships with our customers by providing first-rate service and effective solutions,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint CEO. “These modifications indicate that our cross-selling and up-selling tactics continue to be effective and that we’re able to negotiate favorable contract renewals. We look forward to capitalizing on this momentum as we continue to expand our footprint in the federal space and build on our growing success and prospects in the commercial markets.”

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and bill presentment and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.