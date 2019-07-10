Beamz Interactive Announces Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Enterprise Edition

New VR App & System enables users of all ages and abilities to compose & perform extraordinary music in VR while receiving a wide variety of learning & therapy benefits

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BZIC), a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products, today launched the Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Enterprise Edition (the “App”). In addition to a broad range of fun, family-oriented interactive music and DJ songs to suit all tastes, this new Edition is packed with dozens of fun learning and therapeutic songs and games for individuals of all ages and abilities, including elementary & middle school students, as well as individuals with a variety of special needs, disabilities or undergoing rehab (see https://youtu.be/i9Y5YlK2yfw and http://www.jamstudiovr.com/ ). Beamz has also partnered with ByteSpeedVR to provide several total Education System Solution options including a portable VR cart with an HTC Vive VR system along with professional training. This facilitates the use of this powerful new solution in multiple classrooms for students in different grade levels and with different capabilities. The App is now available for Vive, Windows MR, & Oculus Rift on Steam and Viveport. In addition, various complete system solutions are available at ByteSpeedVR (see www.bytespeed.com/jamstudiovr ).



Providing a broad range of educational, therapeutic, and fun lessons, songs, and games for grammar and middle school age children and classrooms.



The Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Enterprise Edition provides a broad range of interactive educational, physical, and therapeutic songs, games, exercises, experiences, and benefits for use with family, friends, schools, teachers, special needs organizations and programs, therapy and rehab facilities, therapist, and other professionals.





The App provides a broad range of interactive educational, physical, cognitive, sensory, communicative, life skill, and social/emotional songs, games, exercises, experiences, benefits, and guides for use with family, friends, schools, teachers, special needs organizations and programs, therapy and rehab facilities, therapist, and other professionals. This includes: (a) detailed Lesson Plans, an Overview Therapy Guide, and a Professional Therapy Protocols Guide; (b) dozens of fun, family-oriented interactive songs across all music genres that anyone can play – featuring songs by superstar artists Miley Cyrus and Flo Rida, Grammy-nominated guitarist Craig Chaquico, acclaimed jazz saxophonist Euge Groove, and legendary Megadeth bassist David Ellefson along with a broad variety of Disney and original Beamz Classical, Country, Jazz, EDM, DJ, Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Pop, and other genre songs; (c) a Music Instrument, Music Appreciation, and Music Fundamentals Education Series for all ages; (d) an extensive math series including times tables, addition and subtraction within 20 and within 100; (e) an interactive life skill learning series; (f) a variety of interactive basic math, alphabet, and other early learning songs; and (g) an interactive story book series. This content facilitates inclusive play, learning, and therapy and can benefit children of all ages, anyone requiring physical & cognitive therapy, and individuals with a variety of special needs and/or disabilities as Down syndrome, Autism, Muscular Dystrophy, Cerebral Palsy, Spinal Cord Injuries, Intellectual Impairment, Physical Impairment and much more.

“Our goal is to create a whole new category of education & health care music, learning, & therapy applications and content that take advantage of Virtual Reality and Beamz technology to bring a new learning and therapy approach to a wide range of schools, after school and camp programs, therapy centers, various special needs programs, and much more. We believe the Jam Studio VR’s Education & Health Care Enterprise Edition delivers on this potential!” said Charlie Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “Using our advanced triggering and synchronization technology and IP position, we’re able to create a truly unique interactive music experience that makes it easy and exciting to engage people of all ages and skill levels and provide a broad variety of learning and therapy benefits while they are just having fun.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with Beamz Interactive to offer a complete solution featuring the Jam Studio VR Education and Healthcare Enterprise App, technology, lesson plans, and therapy protocols. The Beamz Interactive team brings a group of individuals together that are dedicated to reaching individuals of all ages and abilities. We are excited about the opportunity for impact that this type of innovative virtual reality solution can provide.” - Anna Hanson, Sales Director from ByteSpeed, a leading VR solution implementation partner in the United States.

“At Bethany Ranch Home we work with a large population of people with Down Syndrome, and they love Jam Studio VR - they absolutely love it! There’s some that I didn’t think would really be involved, and those are the ones that love it the most. The first thing you see when they start playing is a big smile, and it’s amazing to see some of my non-verbal people open up and shine. It’s honestly like magic!” said Gloria Quinn, Assistant Program Manager, Bethany Ranch Home.

“Jam Studio VR is a highly motivating, engaging activity for our students, especially those that have fine and gross motor challenges, spatial awareness challenges, significant sensory challenges, and impulsivity challenges. This VR App and the process of having them wait in line brings their vestibular and other senses into play in order to engage and has been outstanding. It’s a highly discreet way to address all of those deficits for them in a way that they’re working harder than they probably would just to have the opportunity to do that.” said Matt Drowne, Head of Gateway Academy.

The App, including over 100 songs, lessons and games, will cost $199. Complete VR system solutions, including the App, will range from $2,600 to $3,800 depending upon inclusion of a portable cart and various features. To further enhance the experience for various grammar and middle school grades, as well as individuals of all ages, a broad range of additional music and educational content will be continuously created and made available for The App.

About Beamz Interactive, Inc. Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs, & gaming applications. See www.jamstudiovr.com .

Company Contacts: Beamz Interactive, Inc. Charlie Mollo, CEO Phone: 505.263.9707 Info@thebeamz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa7aa714-c539-47d7-bde3-1d598cc953a5



