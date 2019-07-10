The World Thoracic Surgery Market is Projecting a CAGR of More Than 9% During 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thoracic Surgery Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological advances and new product launches



The global thoracic surgery market is witnessing several technological advancements in both MI surgeries and open procedures.



Technological advancements in endoscopy have led to the development of ultra-MI thoracic procedures, which can be performed on patients with the benign esophageal disease and early-stage esophageal cancer. Thus, significant advances in devices will fuel the demand for thoracic surgeries, thereby, driving the growth of the market at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This thoracic surgery market analysis considers the revenues generated from products such as CRM and cardiac assist devices, heart valve repair and replacement devices, cardiopulmonary devices, heart defect closure devices, and other thoracic surgery devices. The analysis also considers the sales of thoracic surgery in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.



In 2018, the CRM and cardiac assist devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia will play a significant role in the CRM and cardiac assist devices segment to maintain its market position.



Drivers & Restraints



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of CVDs and lung diseases, growing awareness initiatives and access to healthcare, and technological advances and new product launches.



However, the high cost of thoracic surgeries and devices, stringent regulations, and shortage of skilled thoracic surgeons may hamper the growth of the thoracic surgery industry over the forecast period.



Increasing number of thoracic surgeries



The demand for thoracic surgeries has increased significantly among patients with severe comorbid conditions. This is mainly due to technological advancements in thoracic surgery devices along with improved experience and confidence of surgeons to operate on high-risk individuals.



Furthermore, the increase recommendations by health organizations promoting the use of these devices are also propelling the demand for thoracic surgery. Thus, the increasing number of thoracic surgeries is identified as a key trend that will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global thoracic surgery market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thoracic surgery providers that include:



Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

LivaNova

Medtronic

Also, the thoracic surgery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

CRM and cardiac assist devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Heart valve repair and replacement devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cardiopulmonary devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Heart defect closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other thoracic surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Strategic acquisitions

Increasing number of thoracic surgeries

Increasing focus on robotic surgeries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

