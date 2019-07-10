Global V2X Communication System Market Outlook to 2023 with Cisco Systems, Continental, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm, and Robert Bosch Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles



Autonomous vehicles are gaining immense popularity in the global automotive market with companies constantly bringing new technologies to improve their performance.



V2X communication systems are expected to become a common feature in autonomous vehicles as they can establish a communication medium between vehicles, networks, homes, and grids. Thus, the growing popularity of autonomous cars will fuel the growth of the V2X communication system market at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This vehicle-to-everything communication system market analysis considers the revenues generated based on types that include passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The analysis also considers the sales of vehicle-to-everything communication system in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the passenger vehicle segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the strong demand from emerging countries will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain their market position.



Drivers & Restraints



The market report looks at factors such as the smart road infrastructure, increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles, and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices.



However, the need to maintain strict standards, system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance, and data privacy and security concerns may hamper the growth of the vehicle-to-everything communication system industry over the forecast period.



Increasing emergence of autonomous cab and parcel delivery fleets



The automotive industry has recently witnessed the emergence of autonomous cabs and parcel delivery fleets, which is gaining immense popularity across the world. These vehicles generate massive data on routes, areas with the highest requirement for services, and others.



V2X communication devices along with Big data analytics are integrated into these vehicles to analyze the data. Thus, the emergence of autonomous cabs and parcel delivery fleets will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global vehicle-to-everything communication system market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle-to-everything communication system manufacturers that include:



Cisco Systems

Continental

Delphi Technologies

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

Also, the vehicle-to-everything communication system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE



Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of smart cities

Increasing emergence of autonomous cab and parcel delivery fleets

IoT integration powered by AI technology in automotive

Emerging use of satellite imagery

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5qlq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.