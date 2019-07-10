MevoFit Echo-Swim Swimming Fitness Band for Fitness & Sports PRO Launched in India

MevoFit Echo Swim

New advanced fitness band which is IP 68 certified and comes with Swim tracking. It’s smart, sturdy, durable & supports multiple sport modes.

DELHI, INDIA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the recent times, there has been a huge demand for the fitness trackers & smartwatches. With the Indian market being receptive to wearables from brands such as Fitbit and Apple, several other manufacturers have launched their own products in the Indian market at very competitive prices. MevoFit , a fitness technology start-up is one of such manufacturer who has launched many fitness tracker bands at awesome prices. The latest edition to their wide portfolio of smartwatches & fitness watches is "MevoFit Echo-Swim" MevoFit Echo Swim , is a sleek, stylish, sexy, powerful and responsive fitness band that’s said to be fitted with some amazing features including steps tracker, calories burnt tracker, distance tracker, sleep tracker, heart rate rate tracker, blood pressure tracker, blood oxygen, alarms and reminders, sedentary alerts and notifications. Some other noteworthy features of the product include phone and social notifications, clock and reminders, anti-lost (find my phone), wrist gesture and remote camera control, and sedentary alerts – all this with a long-lasting battery. Featuring a comfortable design, MevoFit Echo Swim has a soft and skin-friendly TPU Medical Grade Strap supported by an easy-to-fix and secure buckle.MevoFit Echo Swim is available in 3 colors - Black, Blue and Grey. The band comes with big colored screen which is operated through a single touch point. It is a lightweight activity tracker which is scratch tolerant and skin friendly. This band is a USB in itself and hence does not need any separate charger, simply detach from the strap and connect to any USB port to charge the band. Once switched on, it seamlessly syncs data between the band and MevoFit Fitness Tracker app through Bluetooth connectivity. MevoFit Echo Swim is a handy fitness band that can be easily worn throughout the day. Just wear it nice and easy in a casual manner around your wrist. The best part, it syncs all the data captured around your activity from the band in the app for unified data management. At one glance, you are able to keep a tab on all your daily activity.In addition, the smartwatch supports apps for both Android/iOS and can be synced with all popular phone brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, and LG.FEATURES OF MEVOFIT ECHO SWIM FITNESS BANDMevoFit Echo Swim is loaded with features and the main highlights of this smartwatch are listed as under:-1. Steps Tracker2. Calories Burned Tracker3. Distance Tracker4. Heart Rate Tracker5. Blood Pressure Tracker6. Blood Oxygen7. Sleep Tracker8. Sedentary Alerts9. Call, SMS and Social Notifications10. Alarms and Reminders**MevoFit Echo Swim Fitness Band is IP 68 certified and can be worn while swimming and taking baths.ABOUT THE COMPANY:MevoFit is a fitness technology startup of unique apps & web that reward you with merchandise to lose weight and get fit. MevoFit aspires to touch the lifestyle of its users in multiple ways, not just technology but a whole world of fitness incubating services in the physical and non-physical form to shake up and energize the entire fitness ecosystem. In order to make this goal easier Mevolife has developed an all in one health management ecosystem which includes Fitness Apps, Fitness Merchandise, B2B & B2C Service Platforms. Their fitness gear includes Fitness Tracker Bands, Fitness Smartwatches, Gym Bags, Bluetooth Headphones, Fitness Apparels & Sports Sipper.Khyati MahajanMevolife Inc.+91 88266 92984

MevoFit Echo-Swim Swimming-Fitness-Band & Smart Watch - Know your band!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.