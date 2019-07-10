The 2019 IT Spending Market by Audit Firms, Forecast to 2023 with Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, and SAP Dominating
Increasing demand for cloud-based audit management software
Several audit firms are adopting cloud-based management software as it enables faster audit issue resolution. In addition, it offers benefits such as automated audit process and reduced manual errors and paperwork.
They are also integrating predictive analytics with cloud-management software to obtain more benefits. This will lead to the expansion of the global IT spending market by audit firms market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This IT spending market by audit firms market analysis considers sales generated by the adoption of IT services, IT software, and IT hardware. The analysis also considers the sales of IT spending market by audit firms in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the IT services segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Solutions including cloud computing services, software-defined solutions, and big data provided by IT service providers will play a significant role in the IT services segment to maintain its market position.
Drivers & Restraints
Also, the market by audit firms market report looks at factors such as the increasing adoption of audit management services, increased demand for cloud-based audit management software, and strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
However, data security concerns, dependency on IT budget allocation of big four accounting firms, and high cost of IT implementation may hamper the growth of the IT spending market by audit firms industry over the forecast period.
AI-based audit management
The adoption of AI techniques in audit management software helps in improving the efficiency of data-heavy environments. It benefits the audit firms by minimizing the report generation timelines and reducing the total cost and time of audit management. Such benefits of AI-based audit management is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few major players, the global IT spending market by audit firms market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT spending market by audit firms manufacturers that include:
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- IBM
- Microsoft
- SAP
Also, the IT spending market by audit firms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- IT services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- IT software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- IT hardware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of blockchain technology into audit software
- AI-based audit management
- Audit management software with predictive analytics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- SAP SE
