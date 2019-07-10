Worldwide Processed Fruits Markets to 2023 - Key Global Players are AGRANA Beteiligungs, Conagra Brands, Del Monte Pacific, Rhodes Food Group Holdings, and Sysco Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Processed Fruits Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Health benefits associated with the intake of minimally processed fruits



The consumption of minimally processed fruits is high because their nutrient content is preserved well. Canned and frozen fruits undergo moderate processing to prevent decay and destroy enzymes.



These fruits items are beneficial for the body as they contain vitamins such as vitamin folate and potassium, among others. These health benefits will lead to the expansion of the global processed fruits market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Market Segments & Dynamics



This processed fruits market analysis considers sales from products, including fresh-cut fruits, canned fruits, and frozen fruits. The analysis also considers the sales of processed fruits in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the fresh-cut fruits segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of minimally processed fruits will play a significant role in the fresh-cut fruits segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increase in demand for processed fruits, strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of processed fruit vendors, and health benefits associated with the intake of minimally processed fruits.



However, side-effects of chemically processed fruits and fruit products, intense competition in processed fruit industry, and stringent food safety regulations associated with processed fruits may hamper the growth of the processed fruits industry over the forecast period.



Growing popularity of superfruits



Superfruits are rich in antioxidants and nutrients, helps in preventing heart diseases and strokes, and boosts the immune system. These health benefits of superfruits such as kiwi, papaya, and grapes, are gaining traction in the market. They are readily available in a ready-to-eat form, and their growing consumption is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global processed fruits market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed fruits manufacturers that include:



AGRANA Beteiligungs

Conagra Brands

Del Monte Pacific

Rhodes Food Group Holdings

Sysco Corp

Also, the processed fruits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Fresh-cut fruits - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Canned fruits - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Frozen fruits - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing online presence of processed fruit vendors

Processed fruit manufacturers and distributors venturing into private-label marketplace

Increasing popularity of superfruits

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

Sysco Corp.

