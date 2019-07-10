Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market Trends, Forecast, And Opportunity Assessment (2019-2024)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2019

Description

After an exhaustive analysis of the industry, the resultant report starts with a brief but an informative overview. The overview contains the market definition, prominent applications, along with the manufacturing techniques employed. With the aim of analyzing the global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market, data analysts dive into the competitive scene as well as the latest industry trends, and key regions. The report also offers the product’s price margins combined with the challenges encountered by the manufacturers. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of various dynamics that have a significant impact on the Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market. The report highlights the market situation while keeping 2019 as the base year, and the forecast period ends by 2025.

Digital Experience Platform, has gained traction over the last few years. The rise of the DXP comes from the rise of needs that digital must fulfil for customers, and for the enterprises that cater to these customers. 
The principles and technology behind the DXP have evolved with the demands of the digital consumer and digital worker. It also become clear that the digital experience was no longer just a way to get people in the door, but critical to growing customer satisfaction and loyalty post-acquisition. 

Key Players

With regards to key players, the report gives a detailed comprehension of the market’s competitive outlook paired with the ongoing trends in the manufacturing space. The report sheds light on a number of esteemed vendors that are competing in the market, including established as well as new players.

The key players covered in this study 

SAP 
IBM 
Oracle 
Microsoft 
Adobe Systems 
Censhare 
Salesforce 
Opentext 
Sitecore 
Acquia 
SDL 
Jahia 
Episerver 
Squiz 
Bloomreach 
Liferay 
Kentico Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud Based 
On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Manufacturing 
IT & Telecom 
BFSI 
Healthcare 
Hospitality 
Public Sector

Regional Description

The forecast, as well as analysis of the Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market, is done not on just globally, but also regionally. With context to the region, the report covers the main regions of Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The latest trends are examined in these regions, apart from various opportunities and outlook that could favor the market in the subsequent years.

Drivers and Challenges

In addition to giving an insight into the fundamental dynamics shaping the Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market, the report also examines a variety of volume trends along with the pricing history and market value. On top of this, numerous potential growth factors, challenges, coupled with opportunities, are appraised to get a precise understanding of the market altogether.

Method of Research

To get an understanding of the market potential in the coming years, the market is scrutinized with respect to various parameters that are part of the Porter’s Five Force Model. Besides, the data analysts also use the SWOT on account of which the report offers explicit information about the Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market. The thorough analysis of the market aids in identifying and highlighting its key strengths, weaknesses, risks, and opportunities.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 North America 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 SAP 
12.2 IBM 
12.3 Oracle 
12.4 Microsoft 
12.5 Adobe Systems 
12.6 Censhare 
12.7 Salesforce 
12.8 Opentext 
12.9 Sitecore 
12.10 Acquia 
12.11 SDL 
12.12 Jahia 
12.13 Episerver 
12.14 Squiz 
12.15 Bloomreach 
12.16 Liferay 
12.17 Kentico Software

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

Continued...            

