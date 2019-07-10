World Landing String Equipment Market to Witness a CAGR of Over 6% During 2019-2023 - Growing Advances in Landing String Control Systems Will Fuel Growth Over the Next 5 Years
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Landing String Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increase in global offshore rig count
The recovery of crude oil prices has encouraged several oil and gas companies to increase their investments in new drilling projects.
The increase in active offshore rigs has heightened the number of wells being drilled in offshore well sites, which has increased the demand for landing strings. Thus, the rise in global offshore rig count will be a key factor driving the growth of the global landing string equipment market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics & Segment Analysis
This landing string equipment market analysis considers the applications of landing string equipment in shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater. The analysis also considers the sales of landing string equipment in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
In 2018, the deepwater segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in offshore deepwater oil and gas E&P projects will play a significant role in the deepwater segment to maintain its market position.
Further, the the market report looks at factors such as the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities, increase in global offshore rig count, and growing demand for oil and natural gas.
However, the rise of renewable energy, difficulties involved offshore oil and gas production, and safety and environmental concerns associated with subsea E&P activities may hamper the growth of the landing string equipment industry over the forecast period.
Growing advances in landing string control systems
The landing string equipment market is witnessing significant technological advancements in landing string control systems owing to the growing need for optimizing the use of landing string in subsea wells.
Vendors are developing landing string control systems that offer enhanced well control and enable quick sealing and shutting of subsea wells during adverse weather conditions. These advances in landing string control systems are expected to fuel the demand for landing string equipment throughout the next five years.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global landing string equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading landing string equipment manufacturers that include:
- Expro Holdings UK 2
- National Oilwell Varco
- Superior Energy Services
- Vallourec
- Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co
Also, the landing string equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing advances in landing string control systems
- Growing advances in subsea processing
- Declining costs of offshore drilling projects
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Superior Energy Services Inc.
- Vallourec S.A.
- Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtj0qz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oilfield Equipment and Services
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.