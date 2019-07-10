World Landing String Equipment Market to Witness a CAGR of Over 6% During 2019-2023 - Growing Advances in Landing String Control Systems Will Fuel Growth Over the Next 5 Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Landing String Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in global offshore rig count



The recovery of crude oil prices has encouraged several oil and gas companies to increase their investments in new drilling projects.



The increase in active offshore rigs has heightened the number of wells being drilled in offshore well sites, which has increased the demand for landing strings. Thus, the rise in global offshore rig count will be a key factor driving the growth of the global landing string equipment market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics & Segment Analysis



This landing string equipment market analysis considers the applications of landing string equipment in shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater. The analysis also considers the sales of landing string equipment in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.



In 2018, the deepwater segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in offshore deepwater oil and gas E&P projects will play a significant role in the deepwater segment to maintain its market position.



Further, the the market report looks at factors such as the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities, increase in global offshore rig count, and growing demand for oil and natural gas.



However, the rise of renewable energy, difficulties involved offshore oil and gas production, and safety and environmental concerns associated with subsea E&P activities may hamper the growth of the landing string equipment industry over the forecast period.



Growing advances in landing string control systems



The landing string equipment market is witnessing significant technological advancements in landing string control systems owing to the growing need for optimizing the use of landing string in subsea wells.



Vendors are developing landing string control systems that offer enhanced well control and enable quick sealing and shutting of subsea wells during adverse weather conditions. These advances in landing string control systems are expected to fuel the demand for landing string equipment throughout the next five years.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global landing string equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading landing string equipment manufacturers that include:



Expro Holdings UK 2

National Oilwell Varco

Superior Energy Services

Vallourec

Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co

Also, the landing string equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Growing advances in landing string control systems

Growing advances in subsea processing

Declining costs of offshore drilling projects

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Vallourec S.A.

Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtj0qz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oilfield Equipment and Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.