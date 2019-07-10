Global Smart Glasses Market Outlook to 2023: Projected to Witness a CAGR of 167% During the Forecast Period, Driven by the Growing Adoption of AR Gaming by Individuals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glasses Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the enterprise segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as the high number of potential applications of smart glasses in the sports sector will play a significant role in the enterprise segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the global smart glasses market report looks at factors such as the implementation of automation in industrial sector, increase in number of crowdfunding campaigns, and growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals.



However, high initial cost of smart glasses, concerns associated with security and privacy, and technical limitations and unattractive design may hamper the growth of the smart glasses industry over the forecast period.



Growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals



AR gaming is gaining popularity among gamers as it simulates gaming visuals and audio content in real life using hardware products and software programs. This is encouraging vendors to use cutting edge 3D technologies to develop AR smart glasses for AR games. This will lead to the expansion of the global smart glasses market at a CAGR of over 167% during the forecast period.



Emergence of SLAM technology



Vendors are integrating SLAM technology with smart glasses to provide useful content that are based on location. This is because SLAM technology can learn about the environment regularly. The growing use of SLAM technology in smart glasses is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global smart glasses market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart glasses manufacturers, that include Kopin Corp, Microsoft Corp, Optinvent, Seiko Epson Corp, and Vuzix Corp.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: AR SMART GLASSES VALUE CHAIN

Value chain

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Developer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Individual customer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OS

Market segmentation by OS

Comparison by OS

Android - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Windows - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by OS

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

Emergence of SLAM technology

Technological advances

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Kopin Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Optinvent

Seiko Epson Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsj6sm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

