Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode: Global Innovation & Patent Review Report 2019
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode: Global Innovation & Patent Review Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This review discusses options that are evaluated by key lithium-ion industry players to synthesize high energy negative electrode materials and corresponding electrodes, according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.
Reasons to Buy
Comprehension of the high energy negative electrode decision tree allows for the identification of promising future R&D directions that have not yet been explored.
The review supports battery makers and automotive players in defining their roadmap, i. e. which anode materials can be used for mass applications at which energy density and with which timeline.
Key Highlights
The review highlights how innovation leaders combine many different process steps to obtain high performing materials and batteries. Many other players can learn based on this review which crucial parts of the innovation puzzle they have been considering to an insufficient extent thus far.
The authors of this review have prior hands-on' R&D and commercial experience in the Li-ion battery materials industry.
Scope
- 255,769 battery patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and April 2019 have been screened using a machine learning approach (commercial relevance in the context of Li-ion battery anodes).
- The resulting ranking includes 296 companies.
- Patent portfolios by 34 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 17 decision trees that illustrate 106 different technical choices made by high energy material and Li-ion battery manufacturers.
- 3-5 key patents by another 51 companies are listed.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- About the Authors
- Introduction
- Focus of this Review
- Li-Ion Battery Cell Components
- Replacement of Graphite with Higher Energy Materials
- Decision Tree for High Energy Negative Electrodes
- Chemical Composition (Core)
- SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Synthetic Processes
- SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Coatings
- Lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2)
- Functionalization of Carbon-Coated SiOX (0 < X < 2)
- SiOX (0 < X < 2) Composites
- Nano-Si - Synthetic Processes
- Nano-Si - Coatings
- Coating of Carbon with Si
- Si-C Composites - Synthetic Processes
- Si-C Composites - Precursors
- Si-C Composites - Binders/Dispersants
- Si Alloys - Elemental Composition/Coatings
- Carbon Additives for Negative Electrodes
- Binders for Negative Electrodes
- High Energy Electrode Designs & Fabrication Methods
- Predictions
- Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents
- Anode Material Suppliers
- Shin-Etsu - Japan
- Shanshan - China
- Hitachi/Maxell - Japan
- Datong Xincheng - China
- Kuraray - Japan
- BTR - China
- Mitsubishi Chemical - Japan
- Umicore - Belgium
- Showa Denko - Japan
- Wacker - Germany
- XFH - China
- Dongguan Kaijin - China
- Nanograf/SiNode/JNC - USA/Japan
- Posco - Korea
- Hunan Shinzoom/Hunan Xingcheng/Hunan Zhongke - China
- Shenzhen Sinuo - China
- 3M - USA
- BASF/enerG2/Toda Kogyo/Sion Power - Germany/USA/Japan
- IMERYS Graphite & Carbon - France/Switzerland
- Nexeon - Great Britain
- Sila Nanotechnologies - USA
- Paraclete (Kratos) - USA
- SJ Advanced Materials - Korea
- Elkem - Norway
- OneD Material - USA
- Lithium-Ion Battery Producers/Developers & Automotive Suppliers
- Toyota - Japan
- LG Chemical - Korea
- Hefei Guoxuan - China
- Samsung - Korea
- Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) - China
- BYD - China
- StoreDot - Israel
- Amprius - USA/China
- Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance
- Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation
- List of Abbreviations
List of Figures
Figure 1: Li-ion battery cell components
Figure 2: decision tree - chemical composition (core)
Figure 3: decision tree - SiOX (0 < X < 2) (synthetic processes)
Figure 4: decision tree - SiOX (0 < X < 2) (coatings)
Figure 5: decision tree - lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2)
Figure 6: decision tree - functionalization of carbon-coated SiOX (0 < X < 2)
Figure 7: decision tree - SiOX (0 < X < 2) composites
Figure 8: decision tree - nano-Si (synthetic processes)
Figure 9: decision tree - nano-Si (coatings)
Figure 10: decision tree - coating of carbon with Si
Figure 11: decision tree - Si-C composites (synthetic processes)
Figure 12: decision tree - Si-C composites (precursors)
Figure 13: decision tree - Si-C composites (binders/dispersants)
Figure 14: decision tree - Si-C composites (coatings)
Figure 15: decision tree - Si alloys (elemental compositions/coatings)
Figure 16: decision tree - electrode formulation (carbon additives)
Figure 17: decision tree - electrode formulation (binders)
Figure 18: decision tree - electrode designs/fabrication methods
Figure 19: projected manufacturing process for Shin-Etsu high capacity anode materials (1st part)
Figure 20: projected manufacturing process for Shin-Etsu high capacity anode materials (2nd part)
Figure 21:illustration of Si and SiO2 nano-domains in SiOX (X = 1) particles
Figure 22: electrochemical bulk-reforming apparatus
Figure 23: projected manufacturing process for Shanshan Si-C composites
Figure 24: electrochemical data for Si-graphene-porous carbon compound (Shanshan)
Figure 25: SEM and electrochemical characterization of Si-C composite (Shanshan)
Figure 26: electrochemical cycling of graphene@SiO@Si compound (Shanshan)
Figure 27: cycling stability of silicon-containing material (BTR)
Figure 28: cycling stability of SiO-containing material (BTR)
Figure 29: electrochemical cycling of Si-C composite (SiNode)
Figure 30: pore size distribution and electrochemical data of ball milled Si (IMERYS)
Figure 31: electrochemical cycling of polymer-coated Si particles (Nexeon)
Figure 32: gradient Si-C composite (Sila Nanotechnologies)
Figure 33: 1st cycle plot of pre-lithiated Si-based active material (Paraclete)
Figure 34: CVD furnace design (OneD Material)
Figure 35: bowl-shaped SiO2 particles (LG Chemical)
Figure 36: electrochemical cycling of SiO-based active material (CATL)
Figure 37: electrochemical cycling of SiO-C composite (BYD)
Figure 38: C-Si-B anode material structure (StoreDot)
Figure 39: design of S-shaped operating voltage window (StoreDot)
Figure 40: SEM images of Si nanowires (top) and mixed Si/Cu nanowires (bottom) (Amprius)
List of Tables
Table 1: precursors for Si-C composites
Table 2: number of commercially relevant Li-ion battery anode patent families
Table 3: number of commercially relevant patent families related to lithium metal containing batteries
Table 4: optimization of Si/SiO2 nanostructure based on 29Si-MAS NMR measurements (Shin-Etsu)
Table 5: optimization of Si domain size (Shin-Etsu)
Table 6: electrochemical performance of silicon-based anode (Shanshan)
Table 7: electrochemical performance of etched silicon-based anode material (XFH)
Table 8: electrochemical data for Fe-Si alloys (3M)
Table 9: electrochemical cycling data for milled Si/C (Nexeon)
Table 10: electrochemical data for Si-C composite materials (Amprius)
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Amprius
- BASF
- BTR
- BYD
- CATL
- Datong Xincheng
- Dongguan Kaijin
- Elkem
- enerG2
- Hefei Guoxuan
- Hitachi Chemical
- IMERYS
- JNC
- Kuraray
- LG Chemical
- Maxell
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Nanograf
- Nexeon
- OneD Material
- Panasonic
- Paraclete
- Posco
- Samsung
- Shanshan
- Shenzhen Sinuo
- Shin-Etsu
- Shinzoom
- Showa Denko
- Sila Nanotechnologies
- SJ Advanced Materials
- StoreDot
- Toyota
- Umicore
- Wacker
- XFH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux2xa7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Battery Technology
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.