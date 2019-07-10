/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode: Global Innovation & Patent Review Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This review discusses options that are evaluated by key lithium-ion industry players to synthesize high energy negative electrode materials and corresponding electrodes, according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.



Reasons to Buy



Comprehension of the high energy negative electrode decision tree allows for the identification of promising future R&D directions that have not yet been explored.



The review supports battery makers and automotive players in defining their roadmap, i. e. which anode materials can be used for mass applications at which energy density and with which timeline.



Key Highlights



The review highlights how innovation leaders combine many different process steps to obtain high performing materials and batteries. Many other players can learn based on this review which crucial parts of the innovation puzzle they have been considering to an insufficient extent thus far.



The authors of this review have prior hands-on' R&D and commercial experience in the Li-ion battery materials industry.



Scope



255,769 battery patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and April 2019 have been screened using a machine learning approach (commercial relevance in the context of Li-ion battery anodes).

The resulting ranking includes 296 companies.

Patent portfolios by 34 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 17 decision trees that illustrate 106 different technical choices made by high energy material and Li-ion battery manufacturers.

3-5 key patents by another 51 companies are listed.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

About the Authors

Introduction

Focus of this Review

Li-Ion Battery Cell Components

Replacement of Graphite with Higher Energy Materials

Decision Tree for High Energy Negative Electrodes

Chemical Composition (Core)

SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Synthetic Processes

SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Coatings

Lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2)

Functionalization of Carbon-Coated SiOX (0 < X < 2)

SiOX (0 < X < 2) Composites

Nano-Si - Synthetic Processes

Nano-Si - Coatings

Coating of Carbon with Si

Si-C Composites - Synthetic Processes

Si-C Composites - Precursors

Si-C Composites - Binders/Dispersants

Si Alloys - Elemental Composition/Coatings

Carbon Additives for Negative Electrodes

Binders for Negative Electrodes

High Energy Electrode Designs & Fabrication Methods

Predictions

Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents

Anode Material Suppliers

Shin-Etsu - Japan

Shanshan - China

Hitachi/Maxell - Japan

Datong Xincheng - China

Kuraray - Japan

BTR - China

Mitsubishi Chemical - Japan

Umicore - Belgium

Showa Denko - Japan

Wacker - Germany

XFH - China

Dongguan Kaijin - China

Nanograf/SiNode/JNC - USA/Japan

Posco - Korea

Hunan Shinzoom/Hunan Xingcheng/Hunan Zhongke - China

Shenzhen Sinuo - China

3M - USA

BASF/enerG2/Toda Kogyo/Sion Power - Germany/USA/Japan

IMERYS Graphite & Carbon - France/Switzerland

Nexeon - Great Britain

Sila Nanotechnologies - USA

Paraclete (Kratos) - USA

SJ Advanced Materials - Korea

Elkem - Norway

OneD Material - USA

Lithium-Ion Battery Producers/Developers & Automotive Suppliers

Toyota - Japan

LG Chemical - Korea

Hefei Guoxuan - China

Samsung - Korea

Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) - China

BYD - China

StoreDot - Israel

Amprius - USA/China

Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance

Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation

List of Abbreviations

List of Figures

Figure 1: Li-ion battery cell components

Figure 2: decision tree - chemical composition (core)

Figure 3: decision tree - SiOX (0 < X < 2) (synthetic processes)

Figure 4: decision tree - SiOX (0 < X < 2) (coatings)

Figure 5: decision tree - lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2)

Figure 6: decision tree - functionalization of carbon-coated SiOX (0 < X < 2)

Figure 7: decision tree - SiOX (0 < X < 2) composites

Figure 8: decision tree - nano-Si (synthetic processes)

Figure 9: decision tree - nano-Si (coatings)

Figure 10: decision tree - coating of carbon with Si

Figure 11: decision tree - Si-C composites (synthetic processes)

Figure 12: decision tree - Si-C composites (precursors)

Figure 13: decision tree - Si-C composites (binders/dispersants)

Figure 14: decision tree - Si-C composites (coatings)

Figure 15: decision tree - Si alloys (elemental compositions/coatings)

Figure 16: decision tree - electrode formulation (carbon additives)

Figure 17: decision tree - electrode formulation (binders)

Figure 18: decision tree - electrode designs/fabrication methods

Figure 19: projected manufacturing process for Shin-Etsu high capacity anode materials (1st part)

Figure 20: projected manufacturing process for Shin-Etsu high capacity anode materials (2nd part)

Figure 21:illustration of Si and SiO2 nano-domains in SiOX (X = 1) particles

Figure 22: electrochemical bulk-reforming apparatus

Figure 23: projected manufacturing process for Shanshan Si-C composites

Figure 24: electrochemical data for Si-graphene-porous carbon compound (Shanshan)

Figure 25: SEM and electrochemical characterization of Si-C composite (Shanshan)

Figure 26: electrochemical cycling of graphene@SiO@Si compound (Shanshan)

Figure 27: cycling stability of silicon-containing material (BTR)

Figure 28: cycling stability of SiO-containing material (BTR)

Figure 29: electrochemical cycling of Si-C composite (SiNode)

Figure 30: pore size distribution and electrochemical data of ball milled Si (IMERYS)

Figure 31: electrochemical cycling of polymer-coated Si particles (Nexeon)

Figure 32: gradient Si-C composite (Sila Nanotechnologies)

Figure 33: 1st cycle plot of pre-lithiated Si-based active material (Paraclete)

Figure 34: CVD furnace design (OneD Material)

Figure 35: bowl-shaped SiO2 particles (LG Chemical)

Figure 36: electrochemical cycling of SiO-based active material (CATL)

Figure 37: electrochemical cycling of SiO-C composite (BYD)

Figure 38: C-Si-B anode material structure (StoreDot)

Figure 39: design of S-shaped operating voltage window (StoreDot)

Figure 40: SEM images of Si nanowires (top) and mixed Si/Cu nanowires (bottom) (Amprius)



List of Tables

Table 1: precursors for Si-C composites

Table 2: number of commercially relevant Li-ion battery anode patent families

Table 3: number of commercially relevant patent families related to lithium metal containing batteries

Table 4: optimization of Si/SiO2 nanostructure based on 29Si-MAS NMR measurements (Shin-Etsu)

Table 5: optimization of Si domain size (Shin-Etsu)

Table 6: electrochemical performance of silicon-based anode (Shanshan)

Table 7: electrochemical performance of etched silicon-based anode material (XFH)

Table 8: electrochemical data for Fe-Si alloys (3M)

Table 9: electrochemical cycling data for milled Si/C (Nexeon)

Table 10: electrochemical data for Si-C composite materials (Amprius)



Companies Mentioned



3M

Amprius

BASF

BTR

BYD

CATL

Datong Xincheng

Dongguan Kaijin

Elkem

enerG2

Hefei Guoxuan

Hitachi Chemical

IMERYS

JNC

Kuraray

LG Chemical

Maxell

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nanograf

Nexeon

OneD Material

Panasonic

Paraclete

Posco

Samsung

Shanshan

Shenzhen Sinuo

Shin-Etsu

Shinzoom

Showa Denko

Sila Nanotechnologies

SJ Advanced Materials

StoreDot

Toyota

Umicore

Wacker

XFH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux2xa7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Battery Technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.