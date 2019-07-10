Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2023 - Anticipating a CAGR of Approx 9%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, lung cancer had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the substantial prevalence of the disease will play a vital role in the lung cancer segment to maintain its market position.



Also, this market report looks at factors such as the substantial prevalence of major cancer indications, increasing awareness campaigns, and research funding. However, the high treatment costs, high preference for alternative therapies, and patent cliff may hamper the growth of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors industry over the forecast period.



Strong prevalence of major cancer indications



The prevalence of various types of cancers has increased at a significant rate in recent years, owing to increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyle. The market is witnessing the vast unmet need for novel therapies for the treatment of cancer indications. This is creating huge opportunities for vendors to conduct studies on drugs such as EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of cancer.



Thus, the substantial prevalence of major cancer indications will lead to the growth of the global EGFR inhibitors market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



New research areas



EGFR inhibitors are considered to be highly effective for the treatment of various types of cancer indications, which is encouraging researchers to study its use in the treatment of inflammatory and monogenic diseases. Hence, the new research areas of EGFR inhibitors are identified as a critical trend that will have a positive impact on the growth of the EGFR inhibitors market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few significant players, the global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors manufacturers.



Also, the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all future growth opportunities.



Key Players



Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION



Comparison by indication

Lung cancer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Colorectal cancer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by indication

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqljly

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.