Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market to 2023 - Anticipating a CAGR of Approx 9%
In 2018, lung cancer had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the substantial prevalence of the disease will play a vital role in the lung cancer segment to maintain its market position.
Also, this market report looks at factors such as the substantial prevalence of major cancer indications, increasing awareness campaigns, and research funding. However, the high treatment costs, high preference for alternative therapies, and patent cliff may hamper the growth of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors industry over the forecast period.
Strong prevalence of major cancer indications
The prevalence of various types of cancers has increased at a significant rate in recent years, owing to increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyle. The market is witnessing the vast unmet need for novel therapies for the treatment of cancer indications. This is creating huge opportunities for vendors to conduct studies on drugs such as EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of cancer.
Thus, the substantial prevalence of major cancer indications will lead to the growth of the global EGFR inhibitors market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
New research areas
EGFR inhibitors are considered to be highly effective for the treatment of various types of cancer indications, which is encouraging researchers to study its use in the treatment of inflammatory and monogenic diseases. Hence, the new research areas of EGFR inhibitors are identified as a critical trend that will have a positive impact on the growth of the EGFR inhibitors market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few significant players, the global epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors manufacturers.
Also, the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all future growth opportunities.
Key Players
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
