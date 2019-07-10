Sports Sponsorship Global Market 2019: Key Players – Adidas, Nike, Inc, PepsiCo, Rolex

Sports Sponsorship Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Description

Sports Sponsorship funds for commercial services such as sports competitions, training and other related activities. Sporting organizations across the world rely on sponsors to provide funds, products, and services, which drive the profitability for all the associations involved. Also, the increasing number of new sporting events worldwide is creating an avenue for new sponsorships across different sports. This includes the launch of new tournaments as well as the expansion of existing competitions in new venues. Such initiatives are attracting more audiences, which is encouraging sponsors to invest in these events.

After an exhaustive analysis of the industry, the resultant report starts with a brief but an informative overview. The overview contains the market definition, prominent applications, along with the manufacturing techniques employed. With the aim of analyzing the global Sports Sponsorship market, data analysts dive into the competitive scene as well as the latest industry trends, and key regions. The report also offers the product’s price margins combined with the challenges encountered by the manufacturers. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of various dynamics that have a significant impact on the Sports Sponsorship market. The report highlights the market situation while keeping 2019 as the base year, and the forecast period ends by 2025.

Key Players

With regards to key players, the report gives a detailed comprehension of the market’s competitive outlook paired with the ongoing trends in the manufacturing space. The report sheds light on a number of esteemed vendors that are competing in the market, including established as well as new players.

The key players covered in this study

Adidas

Nike, Inc

PepsiCo

Rolex

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

...

Market segment by Type

Signage

Digital Activation

Club and Venue Activation

Others

Market segment by Application

Competition Sponsorship

Training Sponsorship

Other

Regional Description

The forecast, as well as analysis of the Sports Sponsorship market, is done not on just globally, but also regionally. With context to the region, the report covers the main regions of Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The latest trends are examined in these regions, apart from various opportunities and outlook that could favor the market in the subsequent years.

Drivers and Challenges

In addition to giving an insight into the fundamental dynamics shaping the Sports Sponsorship market, the report also examines a variety of volume trends along with the pricing history and market value. On top of this, numerous potential growth factors, challenges, coupled with opportunities, are appraised to get a precise understanding of the market altogether.

Method of Research

To get an understanding of the market potential in the coming years, the market is scrutinized with respect to various parameters that are part of the Porter’s Five Force Model. Besides, the data analysts also use the SWOT on account of which the report offers explicit information about the Sports Sponsorship market. The thorough analysis of the market aids in identifying and highlighting its key strengths, weaknesses, risks, and opportunities.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adidas

12.2 Nike, Inc

12.3 PepsiCo

12.4 Rolex

12.5 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued...

