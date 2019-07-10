UN urged not to deploy troops as Peacekeepers from countries accused of war crimes until they face Int’l Trials: TGTE

“Urged to withdraw Sri Lankan UN Peace Keepers from South Sudan”

UN’s credibility is at stake. On one hand, UN accuses one country as having committed war crimes and on the other hand UN's own peace keeping force is recruiting forces from the same accused country.” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

NEW YORK, USA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take steps to ensure the credibility of UN peace keepers by not deploying troops from countries where security forces were accused by UN for having committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and Genocide, until they face International Criminal Court (ICC) or an International Criminal Tribunal.This appeal came as Sri Lankan troops who have been accused by UN of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity are being deployed to South Sudan as UN Peacekeepers. TGTE urged the UN to withdraw Sri Lankan troops as peace keepers to South Sudan."Vetting by international organizations is fine only if those countries sending troops are not accused by UN for having committed war crimes, crimes against humanity or Genocide. But any country that is being accused by the UN itself of international crimes should not be deployed as U.N. peace keepers, until they face international probe"The UN’s credibility is at stake. On one hand, the UN itself accuses one country as having committed war crimes and on the other hand the UN’s own peace keeping force is recruiting forces from the same accused country as peace keepers""Also, it especially damages the credibility of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and U.N. Peace Keeping Office"UN ACCUSED SRI LANKA FOR HAVE COMMITTED WAR CRIMES AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY:According to the November 2012 Report of the UN Secretary-General’s Internal Review Panel on UN Action in Sri Lanka, around 70 thousand Tamils were killed during the final phase of the war in 2009. Several also died of starvation and bled to death when Sri Lanka bombed hospitals and prevented enough food and medicine to reach those trapped in the “No Fire Zone”. UN ranked Sri Lanka as having the 2nd highest disappearance in the world. According to the UN there are over 20 thousand disappeared, which includes babies and children.WOMEN FACED BRUNT OF THE ABUSES IN Sri Lanka:A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves.The report states the following:“A senior officer came into the room and was asked to take his pick, like we were meat in a meat market. He looked around and chose me. He took me to another room and raped me""Two of the women describe being detained in a group in one room, available for any soldier to come and choose from and take to an adjacent room or tent to be raped," says ITJP.Twitter: https://twitter.com/TGTE_PMO Email: r.thave@tgte.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGTE.Secretariat/ Web: www.tgte-us.org Web: www.tgte.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.