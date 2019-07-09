Riviera Resources Raises Second Quarter 2019 Upstream Guidance and Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: RVRA) (“Riviera” or the “Company”) raises second quarter 2019 upstream guidance and announces its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call.



The Company highlights the following updates to second quarter 2019 upstream guidance:

Mid-point of production guidance has been raised by approximately 6% primarily due to better well results from the NW STACK and North Louisiana drilling programs. Mid-point of updated oil production guidance is approximately 12% higher than prior guidance.

Capital spending for the second quarter is expected to be 8% below prior guidance.

Adjusted EBITDAX of $25 - $30 million versus previous guidance of $23 million driven by higher production and lower taxes, other than income taxes, partially offset by lower NGL realizations.

Repurchased approximately 3.1 million shares for approximately $43 million in the second quarter as part of the ongoing $100 million share repurchase authorization.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s consolidated net cash balance is estimated to be approximately $46 million; the Company has approximately $80 million in cash, approximately $34 million drawn under the Blue Mountain credit facility, and approximately $155 million of available borrowing capacity under the Blue Mountain credit facility, inclusive of outstanding letters of credit, and approximately $211 million of available borrowing capacity under the Riviera credit facility, inclusive of outstanding letters of credit.

On July 3, 2019, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of properties located in Michigan for estimated cash proceeds of approximately $39 million.

Updated Second Quarter 2019 Upstream Guidance

The information below provides investors with updated second quarter 2019 guidance estimates for the upstream assets only. The Company did not provide second quarter guidance for Blue Mountain but will provide updated midstream financial and operational information with the second quarter earnings release. The second quarter 2019 guidance estimates include the adjusted EBITDAX from the Helium VPP transaction that closed in March, 2019. The second quarter 2019 guidance also includes production, capital, and adjusted EBITDAX before closing for the sale of non-operated properties located in the Hugoton Basin that closed May 31, 2019, and the sale of properties located in Michigan that closed July 3, 2019.

Previous Guidance

Q2 2019E



Updated Guidance

Q2 2019E



Net Production (MMcfe/d) 255 – 285 280 – 290 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 210 – 235 230 – 240 Oil (Bbls/d) 1,600 – 1,850 1,875 – 2,000 NGL (Bbls/d) 5,900 – 6,500 6,300 – 6,400 Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1) $ 5,500 - $ 7,500 $ 7,000 – $ 8,500 Helium revenues $ 4,500 – $ 5,500 (2) $ 4,500 – $ 5,000 (2) Jayhawk / Other $ 1,000 – $ 2,000 $ 2,500 – $ 3,500 Costs (in thousands) $ 45,000 – $ 50,000 $ 42,000 – $ 46,000 Lease operating expenses $ 23,000 – $ 25,000 $ 23,000 – $ 25,000 Transportation expenses $ 17,000 – $ 18,000 $ 17,500 – $ 18,500 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 5,000 – $ 7,000 $ 1,500 – $ 2,500 (3) Adjusted general and administrative expenses (4) $ 7,500 – $ 9,000 $ 6,500 – $ 7,500 Costs per Mcfe (Mid-Point) $ 1.93 $ 1.70 Lease operating expenses $ 0.98 $ 0.93 Transportation expenses $ 0.71 $ 0.69 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 0.24 $ 0.08 Targets (Mid-Point) (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 23,000 $ 25,000 – $ 30,000 VPP Notes interest expense (5) $ 1,000 $ 1,050 VPP Notes principal $ 3,000 $ 2,650 Capital expenditures $ 19,000 $ 17,500 Weighted Average NYMEX Differentials Natural gas (MMBtu) ($ 0.50) – ($ 0.30) ($ 0.50) – ($ 0.40) Oil (Bbl) ($ 3.00) – ($ 2.20) ($ 1.80) – ($ 1.70) NGL price as a % of crude oil price 34% – 38% 25% – 30%





Unhedged Commodity Price Assumptions Apr 19 May 19 Jun 19 Natural gas (MMBtu) $ 2.71 $ 2.57 $ 2.63 Oil (Bbl) $ 63.87 $ 60.87 $ 54.71 NGL (Bbl) $ 20.14 $ 18.10 $ 12.92

(1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities for upstream assets, only

(2) Includes helium revenues from the VPP Interests of approximately $3.7 million

(3) Includes a reduction to taxes, other than income taxes costs for non-recurring refund of Texas sales and use tax, net of professional service claim fees, of approximately $4.4 million

(4) Excludes share-based compensation expenses

(5) Excludes non cash amortization expense

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2019 results and expects to file its second quarter form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around that date. There will be prepared remarks by executive management followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing (866) 416-7462, or (409) 217-8223 for international calls using Conference ID: 5655538. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.rivieraresourcesinc.com . A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

News Release for Informational Purposes Only

Forward-Looking Statements

ABOUT RIVIERA RESOURCES

Riviera Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to its stockholders. Riviera’s properties are located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions. Riviera also owns Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.

