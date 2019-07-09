Universal and Drivania to form new ground transportation joint venture

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mission management provider, Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc., and private transportation company, Drivania Chauffeurs, announced they have formed a new joint venture. Under this agreement, Universal’s ground transportation business, formally under Universal Private Transport, will combine with Drivania’s business aviation division, Drivania Bizav, to create a new ground transportation company focused on the business aviation industry.



“Together, we are working to create the most technologically advanced and reliable business aviation chauffeur network in the world to provide the best user experience for business aviation clients,” said Igor Martret, CEO and Owner, Drivania Chauffeurs.





Universal Private Transport was launched by Universal in 2016 to address the unmet need to better integrate crew and VIP ground transportation into the overall planning and delivery logistics of a mission—reducing 4th party handoffs, reducing scheduling errors with ground transportation providers, and improving response times for changes.

Drivania Bizav is Drivania’s division focused on delivering a superior ground transportation experience for jet operators, air charter brokers, flight support companies, and FBOs, with the overall success of their mission in mind.

“Both organizations share a common vision to reduce operating risk and enhance business aviation operators’ ground transportation experience by reducing handoffs, simplifying logistics through trip integration, and delivering a leading digital experience,” said Charlie Mularski, Executive Vice President, International, Universal. “We’re combining our two ground transportation networks to create something bigger that gives our customers more options. And it will be seamlessly integrated into Universal’s global trip planning and logistics network through Drivania’s digital platform – when an operator makes a trip change, the ground transport automatically changes with it.”

The combination of Universal’s and Drivania Bizav’s networks will provide customers an expanded chauffeur and vehicle network – guaranteed by the Universal-Drivania Quality Process – in addition to a better digital experience, which includes the Drivania’s online booking platform an online client portal to manage bookings, faster booking response times, and streamlined notifications, all supported by a dedicated team with private aviation expertise and integrated with Universal® Trip Support Services.

“Together, we are working to create the most technologically advanced and reliable business aviation chauffeur network in the world to provide the best user experience for business aviation clients,” said Igor Martret, CEO and Owner, Drivania Chauffeurs. “Besides the technological advantages, these clients will be supported by a dedicated 24/7 operations and customer service team placed at Drivania’s headquarters in Europe and the United States. We have sized our team to ensure this new project’s success.”

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

You're counted on to make every trip a success, but you don’t have to do it alone. Reduce your operating risk and stress by accessing a global community of resources dedicated to helping you prepare for unforeseen events, navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment, and manage your stakeholders’ expectations. Keep your organization moving and ensure mission success with complete and customized trip management services – coordinated through your dedicated trip support team, or online and on your Apple® iPad® via uvGO. For more information, contact worldwide sales at +1 (800) 231-5600 ext. 3300 (North America) or +1 (713) 944-1622 ext. 3300 (Worldwide).

About Drivania Chauffeurs

Drivania Chauffeurs is a private transportation company founded in 2001 that offers premium chauffeured services in more than 1000 locations and 190 countries for Business Travel, Lifestyle & Luxury Travel, MICE and Business Aviation. We have been constantly evolving since the beginning in order to adapt to industry needs and, above all, to new technologies. Our fully-automated Online Booking Tool allows users to book the most suitable ride option with all-inclusive pricing in less than 1 minute. We adapt our services to the passenger’s needs, offer an equipped and secure chauffeurs and vehicles network guaranteed by our Drivania’s Quality certification program and a real-time service monitoring with 24/7 customer support provided by an international expert team. For more information, contact worldwide sales at USA +1 (415) 366 9654, UK +44 (0) 203 769 1926 and EU+34 93 176 0215.

Apple and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. is not endorsed, sponsored, affiliated with or otherwise authorized by Apple Inc.

Media Contact:

Louis Smyth

+1 (713) 306-3269

lsmyth@univ-wea.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da4a3705-0efb-4625-96f0-a18d8e1e5306



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.