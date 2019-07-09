First Liberty Institute Joins Texas Attorney General’s Lawsuit Demanding Records of San Antonio Decision Against Chick-fil-A

Lawsuit seeks documents explaining decision to ban popular restaurant from having location at airport because of the chain’s charitable giving

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute today joined a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking documents from San Antonio city officials regarding the City’s decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from operating at the San Antonio International Airport. The city earlier denied the religious liberty law firm’s request for records, which was similar to that of the Attorney General’s.



“If San Antonio city officials are proud of their decision to ban Chick-fil-A from the city’s airport, why do they insist on hiding from the public its records about the decision?” said Keisha Russell, Counsel to First Liberty Institute. “The public deserves to know just how deeply the religious animosity runs within San Antonio’s city government. We’re happy to be joining General Paxton in the effort to get to the bottom of San Antonio’s decision.”

In April, First Liberty Institute attorneys requested from officials in San Antonio public records relating to the City’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A from its airport. Despite Texas laws that promote transparency and accountability, San Antonio city officials sought to deny access to public records regarding the City’s decision.

The Texas Attorney General’s office also requested records from city officials, filing its own lawsuit after the City sought to deny access to the documents.



