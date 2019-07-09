Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today that results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2019 will be issued by press release on Tuesday July 30th, 2019 at approximately 7:00am ET.



The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on Tuesday July 30th, 2019 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO and John B. Friedrichsen, CFO. The number to use for all callers is 1-888-300-0053, with the conference ID number 8288755.

The conference call will also be accessible on our website at Corporate.Colliers.com in the “Events” section. For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056 with conference ID 8288755. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn

For further information, please contact:

John B. Friedrichsen

Chief Financial Officer

Colliers International Group Inc.

Phone: 416-960-9500



