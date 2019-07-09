NEW CAMPAIGN TO ADOPT INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FOOTBALL™ (SOCCER) IN HONOR OF 3 TIME FIFA WORLD CUP CHAMPION, PELÉ.

World Sports Alliance IGO Joseph Peter with the FIFA World Cup

Joseph Peter™ Releases Promo Sample of World Soccer Day™ Official Anthem song “THE BEAUTIFUL GAME”

The common love of sport is a key global network that has the potential to maximize positive youth development, as well as unite all of humanity.” — Joseph Peter, Founder, International Day of Happiness

UN PLAZA, NEW YORK, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Happiness Day™ Creator/Founder Artist/Polymath Joseph Peter™ in collaboration with World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization announces a new campaign to adopt The International Day of Football™ in honor of 3 time World Cup Champion Pelé. Joseph Peter is seen as a thought leader in the area of wellness through happiness, as he previously traveled Africa extensively with the FIFA World Cup™ Tour by Coca-Cola while studying and documenting the effects of happiness. The International Day of Football™ is an extension of his previous work in the area of happiness as it combines the power of sports with the basic principles of happiness. The artist has collaborated with the World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization to push for the adoption of an International Day of Football™ on a global basis by seeking a UN resolution to make it an officially recognized day of celebration.“With more than 4 billon fans around the world, as well as being the world’s number one sport, we hereby introduce the concept for consideration by all United Nations Member States to adopt an International Day of Football™ (International Day of Soccer™) to be also known as World Football Day™. This day of recognition is to be held annually on October 23rd, which is also the birthday of Sports Illustrated Athlete of the Century, 3 X FIFA World Cup™ Champion for Brazil and living legend, Pelé. This is to be a world celebration for the "Beautiful Game" of football and so we created an anthem that celebrates the uniqueness of this global sport.” stated Joseph Peter™ from the World Sports Alliance United Nations Liaison Office in New York. The song can be downloaded at any of the following: www.internationaldayoffootball.com www.internationaldayofsoccer.com or www.worldsoccerday.org World Sports Alliance President, Mr. Asa Saint Clair, stated that “World Sports Alliance IGO was formed in the belief that sports impacts humanity in a unique way and that we must use this unique energy to create a positive shift in societal norms. As an intergovernmental organization formed in partnership with the United Nations (UN-DESA), with a primary mission to improve the world through sports in concert with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), we see the International Day of Football™ as an opportunity to unite our Member States in a way that benefits ALL of humanity. It makes absolute sense that the International Day of Football would fall on the same day as the birthday of Pelé, as he is not only one of the sports most beloved heroes, but also embodies the same values that World Sports Alliance IGO was founded upon. We are living in turbulent times and the need for uniting humanity around a common denominator, such as the love of the “Beautiful Game” of football is not just a luxury but is truly a necessity. We at the World Sports Alliance IGO do hereby commit to recognizing October 23rd as the official International Day of Football™ and call upon our Member States, partners, collaborators and affiliates to do the same. We look forward to this annual day of recognition to celebrate our differences through competitive sports, as well as a day for us all to come together and be reminded that the world is a better place when the human race works together in the name of peace, equality and social development.”Joseph Peter™ further stated, “If we are to unite global consciousness and optimize long term SDG impact, we must build on the global footprints of creative diplomacy. We welcome unlimited sharing of this promotional sample of “The Beautiful Game” song with the hope to spread positivity worldwide.” ( Click here to download ).Lastly, Joseph added, “Let us be conscious of every player, both male and female, who this man has inspired and the importance of acknowledging Pele’s contribution to peace and happiness into the world. We call on the Nobel Council to consider this man for the worlds true greatest honor and award as well as consideration to create a Nobel Happiness Award for citizens who uplift and exemplify the ideals of life freedom and the pursuit of happiness.”Joseph Peter™ is one of the most traveled young artist/polymaths in the world. In 2009, he created a photographic study of happiness during the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola which covered 50 African nations over several months. He is the founder of The International Day of Happiness™ ( www.worldhappinessday.org www.internationaldayofhappiness.org ) which was adopted by the United Nations in 2012 and is celebrated annually on March 20th. Joseph Peter™ has been featured in The New York Times, has been a TED Talk speaker and works with a number of international organizations and non-profit foundations to continue to build on the importance of happiness worldwide.World Sports Alliance Intergovernmental Organization was formed in 2007, as the result of a private-public, multi-stakeholder partnership initiative under the auspices of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) NGO-IRENE. The mission of the organization is the advancement of socio-economic mobility, as well as human development through health and education issues for the citizens within WSA’s 33 Member States, using youth using youth sports as a medium. World Sports Alliance operates on the Sport for Development and Peace platform and exists in full support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



